Celebrity andrew neil christmas Christmas trees

Andrew Neil trolled the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree and ended up schooled into next year

Poke Staff. Updated December 10th, 2024

Former GB News-er Andrew Neil isn’t happy. Specifically, he’s not happy with the state of the Christmas Tree that currently adorns Trafalgar Square.

He took to Twitter to compare it to this one in New York and reckons it pales into insignificance.

But there was one element of the Trafalgar Square tree that an awful lot of people thought Neil was unfortunately overlooking, and they were only too happy to help out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2