Andrew Neil trolled the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree and ended up schooled into next year

Former GB News-er Andrew Neil isn’t happy. Specifically, he’s not happy with the state of the Christmas Tree that currently adorns Trafalgar Square.

He took to Twitter to compare it to this one in New York and reckons it pales into insignificance.

To the left, Rockefeller Centre. To the right, Trafalgar Square. When it comes to Christmas Trees London really needs to up its game. pic.twitter.com/PYaLwgxsb3 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) December 8, 2024

But there was one element of the Trafalgar Square tree that an awful lot of people thought Neil was unfortunately overlooking, and they were only too happy to help out.

1.

It’s the 77th tree we’ve received as a gift from the Norwegians as a token of gratitude for supporting them in WW2. It has more meaning than the Rockefeller tree. — Stephen Davies (@stedavies) December 8, 2024

2.

The London tree is a gift from the people of Norway, their annual thank-you to the UK for helping them defeat the Nazis. It has deep, historic, meaning. AND is lit in the traditional Norwegian way. https://t.co/VoAUyOeGpO — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) December 8, 2024

3.

I disagree. The Norway tree is special, it has meaning and that’s more important. I’ve got decorations on my tree that are 60 years old, they’re precious, not everything is about appearance. — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) December 8, 2024

4.

Gaudy, overblown, empty tackiness vs. understated symbol of enduring, genuine friendship and respect dating back 80 years. You decide. https://t.co/us0JnGJeGs — Simon Evans (@TheHevo) December 8, 2024

5.

The Trafalgar Square tree is a present from the people of Oslo remembering the support UK gave to Norway in 2WW. It is precious – a Norway Spruce which has come to symbolise the friendship of our two nations. In 1942 when Norway was occupied a resistance fighter on a coastal… — Graeme Davis (@GraemeDavis) December 8, 2024

6.

The Rockefeller Centre tree was grown alone in a garden. That’s why it spreads out in that wide spreading shape. The Trafalgar Square tree is a gift from Norway and is by tradition cut from the forests near Oslo. It grows narrower surrounded by trees and is likely older. https://t.co/D5RSlCq1F6 — Matthew Dalby (@MatthewJDalby) December 8, 2024

7.