‘Have you ever done anything trivial that your partner has never forgiven you for?’ – 21 gloriously petty misdemeanours

Life r/AskReddit relationships

There are many big events that put stress on a relationship – children, work, moving house – but what about the little things? Those petty actions that seem like they shouldn’t be a bother but somehow your partner still can’t let go of them years and years later.

Over on Reddit, user AroundTheBerm asked ‘Have you ever done anything trivial that your partner has never forgiven you for?’ and followed it up with a small but memorable misdeed of their own…

‘A few years ago my wife had to go into hospital for minor surgery. It was pretty early in the morning so neither of us had eaten. ‘When she was in surgery I walked into the city centre to kill some time and somehow ended up in Red’s Barbecue eating pulled pork and corn on the cob. Barbecue food is my wife’s absolute favourite thing to eat and when she woke up she asked where I’d been. ‘When I told her, her reply was ‘You fucking arsehole! I’m in surgery and you’re eating barbecue food without me?’. And still to this day I’ve never been forgiven but I’ve got no regrets.’

They weren’t alone in upsetting their partner with a minor mistake, as the replies showed.

1.

‘My kids’ dad and I are separated now but one day we stopped at the garage and he put petrol in the car and went in to pay leaving me and the kids in the car.

‘When he got back in he had got himself a chocolate bar and nothing for anyone else. It was so, so minor really in the grand scheme of things but I still rage inside thinking about it.’

–passengerprincess232

2.

‘When my husband and I first got together we shared a plate of mixed breaded cheeses and he ate all of one type of cheese instead of having a mixture. It’s been 11 years and I still won’t share a plate of food with him, I always split everything evenly between two plates.

‘If the food is in an odd number I will go as far as to cut one of the items in half. Never forget.’

–JazzberryPi

3.

‘My other half broke my favourite Christmas ornament a few years ago after I’d told him to take the ornaments off the tree before trying to get behind to unplug the lights. He did not listen and I’ve reminded him of my devastation every Christmas for the last five years and plan to continue for the rest of our lives.’

–jennywrensings

4.

‘Using fabric scissors to cut open and dice some chicken.

‘Yes a very expensive replacement was purchased and the ‘ruined’ pair were then placed in the kitchen drawer as a constant reminder. And yes lesson learnt.’

–Thelichemaster

5.

‘My wife bought a big candy cane once and she asked me to hold it when she went to the bathroom. She’s convinced I had some of it and will not accept that I just didn’t. This was like 6-7 years ago and she brings it up once a month at least.’

–Zephear119

6.

‘We aren’t young. When we met he had Alien Ant Farm’s Smooth Criminal cover as his ringtone, one of those ones you paid to download. I deleted it by mistake. If that song ever comes on even now he brings it up.’

–pikantnasuka

7.

’10 years ago, on holiday in Rome – I’d spied that the price for under 25s at an attraction was substantially cheaper. Like 30 euros compared to 5 euros. I’d just turned 26, my husband (then bf) was 24.

‘The lady at the till asked how old we were, I said 24. Husband loudly proclaimed ‘You’re 26!’ Goodbye 25 euros for me. I still bring it up all the time.’

–CarelessTangerine185

8.

‘My partner offered me the last piece of his chocolate bar, and I ate it. Apparently I was supposed to offer to split it with him because it’s the last piece. He never gives me the last piece of chocolate any more.’

–aerialpoler

9.

‘My husband (then boyfriend) and I, along with his parents, were travelling on Air Berlin flight. The stewards were walking down the aisles and offering everyone hot, soft pretzels. My husband said no thanks.

‘When I asked him why he turned it down, he said he didn’t want one. I pointed out (not calmly) that me or one of his parents might have wanted a second one! You never turn down free stuff, you say yes and then figure out what to do with it.

‘It’s been over 15 years since this happened and I still haven’t fully forgiven him for it (he never made the same mistake again though!).’

–EmmetyBenton

10.

‘My husband once put lavender in the roast potatoes instead of rosemary. It’s been at least 14 years and I still ask him if he’s sure he’s not got lavender every time he does a roast.’

–cat_ear_flipper