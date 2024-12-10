Celebrity christmas Cilla Black

This Cilla Black version of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ is a horribly compelling abomination

David Harris. Updated December 10th, 2024

Those of us of a certain age will have terrifying memories of family evenings round the TV set on a Sunday evening, being forced to watch ITV light entertainment show Surprise Surprise.

The show ran for an astonishing 17 years before people came to their senses and chucked it into the broadcasting bin.

Clips of host Cilla Black singing songs from the show still regularly do the rounds on Twitter, presumably posted by sadists for the enjoyment of masochists.

Here’s one of the latest doing the rounds, a version of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ featuring ‘our’ Cilla, a male voice choir, a steam train and a baffled elderly lady. It’s as bad as it sounds…

Thanks (we think) to James Hogg for sharing.

And if you want to subject yourself to more aural torture, you’re in luck!

Source @JamesAHogg2