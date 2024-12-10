This Cilla Black version of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ is a horribly compelling abomination

Celebrity christmas Cilla Black

Those of us of a certain age will have terrifying memories of family evenings round the TV set on a Sunday evening, being forced to watch ITV light entertainment show Surprise Surprise.

The show ran for an astonishing 17 years before people came to their senses and chucked it into the broadcasting bin.

Clips of host Cilla Black singing songs from the show still regularly do the rounds on Twitter, presumably posted by sadists for the enjoyment of masochists.

Here’s one of the latest doing the rounds, a version of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ featuring ‘our’ Cilla, a male voice choir, a steam train and a baffled elderly lady. It’s as bad as it sounds…

Thanks (we think) to James Hogg for sharing.

Cilla’s Crimes Against Christmas & Bloody Everything, #3 SHE’LL BE COMING ROUND THE MOUNTAIN. Buried underneath it would work better. Anyway, this really is absolutely horrible. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/l0SxqyL2Mn — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 7, 2024

1.

This is sooooo weird. Super weird! — KitCatK2020 #FBPE (@K2020Cat) December 7, 2024

2.

The descriptions of Cilla’s singing are many and inventive, but my favourite still remains ‘like a fire in a pet shop’. Gaaaah…. — Graeme Lindsay-Foot ️ (@graemelf1) December 7, 2024

3.

Remember seeing her in panto about 40 years ago in Oxford, Dick Whittington with Jimmy Cricket…when’s he called out to the audience “how will we get rid of the rats” someone shouted back “sing to them”…everyone laughed apart from Cilla — Elmo Putney (@SD8190) December 7, 2024

4.

5.

I’ll never leave twitter while there’s stuff like this here. That’s horrendous. — Where’s Me Washboard. (@Manterik) December 7, 2024

6.

As the train pulled into the station, the driver applied the brakes. The God-awful screeching continued as Cilla entered the second verse… — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholes1) December 7, 2024

7.

This isn’t doing my “the 80s was the best decade for music” argument any good at all. — Jim (@jamsey55) December 7, 2024

8.

The woman looks terrified.

Not by the train — Lord Oma of Vader or Steve (@oma7148) December 7, 2024

9.

The voice that crashed a thousand ships — Jimmy O’Leary (@Lpoolcallinagin) December 7, 2024

10.

They show these in the Swiss euthanasia clinics in case people are having second thoughts. — Jimmy Curtain (@TheEscaped) December 7, 2024

11.

A voice like a cinder trapped under a door. — Inigoe jollifant (@InigoeJ) December 7, 2024

12.

That voice could break up kidney stones, defenestrate cathedrals and weaken bridges. It’s some sort of dastardly ultrasonic weapon. — Lord Steerforth (@Lord_Steerforth) December 7, 2024

13.

Cilla’s wonderful Pipes Live on through every Car Alarm.. https://t.co/hMn6fOD5ht pic.twitter.com/vELyEzVKxl — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) December 7, 2024

And if you want to subject yourself to more aural torture, you’re in luck!

Cilla Black’s crimes against Christmas, #1. If music be the food of love, this is surely trips and onions. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/2m0dPTcDrl — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 5, 2024

Cilla Black’s Crimes Against Christmas #2 YOU’RE THE VOICE The voice that sounds like a pig stuck under a fence, IMHO. This isn’t actually Christmassy but is does feature Curly Watts’ dad. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/ovwsunEmIu — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 6, 2024

Cilla’s Crimes Against Christmas and Bloody Everything #4 LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY. You can’t polish a turd so I’ll just crack on with my day. Needless to say it’s pretty revolting. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/oSqvyzSp4B — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 8, 2024

Cilla’s Crimes Against Christmas and Bloody Everything #6. LET IT SNOW Cilla Kak singing Let It Snow as a Jamaican Carmen Miranda was probably not what you were expecting to see on a Tuesday morning. It’s abhorrent, of course, and was suggested by @andrewoa33 Good morning. pic.twitter.com/OzV6DGhrTQ — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 10, 2024

Source @JamesAHogg2