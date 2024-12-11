Entertainment game shows tv

You don’t have to be Einstein to follow this 3-2-1 riddle, but it would probably help

Poke Staff. Updated December 11th, 2024

3-2-1 – featuring host Ted Rogers, his dextrous fingers, and the mascot and booby prize Dusty Bin – was an enormous hit for ITV from the late 70s to the late 80s.

The show was in three parts, beginning with a quiz, followed by an elimination round, and in the final section, variety acts would provide visual and verbal clues to a prize.

To say the clues were obscure is putting it mildly. Here’s Ted Rogers talking some contestants through one of them.

The words ‘U wot m8?’ spring to mind – and it wasn’t just us.

Game show legend Les Dennis was entertained.

Perhaps it’s time for him to step into Ted’s shoes and practise the finger-twiddling.

