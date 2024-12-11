Someone in the Tesco greetings card department went overboard with the thesaurus – the only seven funny replies you need

Life funny

It’s very helpful when supermarkets label their greetings cards sections so you can find the type you’re looking for straight away.

It saves having to wade through the “Congratulations, you’ve got a new house” cards that are now obsolete, as well as the 4000 cards for 7-year-olds that suggest boys like superheroes and girls like glittery unicorns, when actually, both of them really like the money you’re putting in the envelope and don’t care about the picture.

Over on Twitter, retail expert Steve Dresser shared a sign from Tesco, where someone in the card department might just have gone over the top.

Pretty sure you've covered that Tesco. pic.twitter.com/MVecKjoaBx — Steve Dresser (@dresserman) November 27, 2019

If ever a shop wanted to prove it owns a thesaurus …

We really liked these funny responses.

1.

Nothing for Grandmama though. They've missed a trick there. — Sarf East Caff (@SarfEastCaff) November 28, 2019

2.

And anytime you feel the pain

Hey Jude, refrain

Don't carry the world upon your shoulders

For well you know that it's a fool

Who plays it cool

By making his world a little colder https://t.co/40FiORzrQV — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) November 30, 2019

3.

The correct conjugation should be Nanno, Nannas, Nannat, Nannatis, Nannant — James Walmsley (@walmsl1) 28 November 2019

4.

Here comes the hotstepper… — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) 30 November 2019

5.

6.

7.

A whole section for @Jacob_Rees_Mogg ? No wonder he's an entitled twat. https://t.co/htwHIlXSdj — Codename: Gary 7 (@Supervisor1_9_4) December 2, 2019

Inevitably, this happened.

via GIPHY

