Someone in the Tesco greetings card department went overboard with the thesaurus – the only seven funny replies you need

Updated December 11th, 2024

It’s very helpful when supermarkets label their greetings cards sections so you can find the type you’re looking for straight away.

It saves having to wade through the “Congratulations, you’ve got a new house” cards that are now obsolete, as well as the 4000 cards for 7-year-olds that suggest boys like superheroes and girls like glittery unicorns, when actually, both of them really like the money you’re putting in the envelope and don’t care about the picture.

Over on Twitter, retail expert Steve Dresser shared a sign from Tesco, where someone in the card department might just have gone over the top.

If ever a shop wanted to prove it owns a thesaurus …

We really liked these funny responses.

Inevitably, this happened.

via GIPHY

