Matt Shirley’s funny December schedule split the internet into the workers who enjoy December and the ones that really don’t

With Christmas well and truly on the horizon, for some people, this is the nailed-on schedule for December.

Created by the brilliant Matt Shirley, the schedule definitely doesn’t work for emergency workers; their calendar for December just says

“1 to 24” – be amazing

“25” – resent everyone, while being amazing

“26 to 31” – be amazing again

It turns out, quite a few other people saw it as aspirational – but ultimately unachievable. These responses came straight from the heart.

Laughs in UPS.

_Alabama_Man

There is too much truth in this…

gantris

Loooots more pink on my calendar.

troutcomplex

I work retail. All gift purchasing has been delegated to my wife for the season. I have to work up until Christmas. To be fair I have days off in there but it’s mostly sleep.

jayphat99

Chuckles in chef.

IridiumPony

How is this just a December schedule, just replace shop for presents with shop for groceries and it’s close to my monthly schedule all year.

Piemaster113

Highly relatable.

The 24th is me grabbing gift cards after I’ve given up trying to figure out anything else to buy.

Telliott1234

