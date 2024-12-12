People have been sharing the ‘smallest hills they’ll die on’ – 27 bugbears worth laying down your life for

Life reddit

It all started when Redditor FunWithAPorpoise asked this.

“What’s the smallest hill you’ll die on?”

And the everyday – well, mostly everyday – bugbears worth perishing for came pouring in.

1.

‘Tall burgers completely nullify all the benefits of burgers, and are an abomination unto cuisine.

‘A good burger is the perfect portable food. It should be edible using only your hands and mouth,without cutlery, and without making too much mess.

‘You should also be able to sample every layer of ingredient in one bite, without dislocating your jaw.’

Javanz

2.

‘It’s not a hot water heater. It’s a water heater.’

grannybubbles

3.

‘Everyday and every day are different. And not interchangeable.

“An everyday walk in the park” vs “I walk in the park every day.”

msalazar395

4.

‘I work in IT and for us it’s “login” vs. “log in”.

‘As in “Jerry forgot his login information.” VS. “I was going to log in to my laptop but my phone rang.” Login is a noun. To log in is a verb. Fight me.’

TempVirage

5.

‘The parents from Parent Trap are WAAAY worse than the parents from Home Alone.’

G2theCip

6.

‘It’s “couldn’t care less” and not “could care less” … this shouldn’t even be a question but you’d be surprised how many people are willing to die on the could care less hill.’

Regular_Ad_6362

7.

‘Squeeze the air out of a ziploc bag before you put the bag in the fridge or freezer. I don’t understand why my wife doesn’t and one of these days I’ll have a decision to make.’

lookielikeaman

8.

‘If you (person A) pull open a door and someone (person B) is wanting to come through from the other side, HOLD THE DOOR AND LET THEM THROUGH.

‘Similarly, if you are the other person, don’t dilly-dally, WALK THROUGH. Because the alternative is person A awkwardly trying to pass through whilst struggling to maintain holding the door open, leaving person B waiting awkwardly for them to finish.

‘Happens a lot at my office in the corridors and it does my head in.’

IglooRaves

9.

‘There is no need for people to say 7 am in the morning. The use of am let’s us know its morning.’

joelsh1

10.

‘Niche is pronounced “neesh” not “nitch”. I’m fine with pretty much all Americanisms, but this one just feels like the auditory equivalent of stubbing one’s toe.’

ObscureBen

11.

‘Toilet paper flap falls to the front.’

matchb_x

12.

‘Learn how to spell a name before you saddle a kid with it, for f-ck’s sake.’

JohnRandolph

13.

‘If you don’t like being around others you’re not “anti-social”, you’re asocial. Anti-social is the Joker.

‘Incredibly petty and meaningless but this always bothers me for some reason.’

RamboDash15