These sexist men trolled a woman for wearing a Metallica T-shirt and her A++ response hit all the right notes in blistering style

We’ve featured no end of sexist, bigoted, basically awful men trolling women on these pages, along with – of course! – those same women owning them in magnificent style.

And they don’t come much better than this hall of famer.

It’s musician and singer Zaria Joyner, who was trolled by men after wearing a Metallica T-shirt in a couple of her videos on TikTok.

One commenter challenged her to name at least three Metallica songs, presumably because he couldn’t get his head round the idea that she might actually be a genuine Metallica fan.

So Zaria did this and it was perfect.

Hits all the right notes in blistering style!

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt.

@zariasmusic Reply to @paytonnsmith you’re a troll lil man the whole point was whether or not I knew any Metallica songs not whether or not I could play them on 🎸 ♬ original sound – Zaria

Oh go on then, one more.

Presumably that’s settled it.

‘I love seeing trolls get played .. instant follow ‘

Jonathan Dump ‘I just know they wouldn’t ask a dude wearing a Metallica shirt to name 3 songs.’

sara ✨ ‘You listen to music? name every song.’

Jake Smith

Here’s what Zaria told the Daily Dot.

“I decided to respond to that comment because I’ve been a Metallica fan for such a long time but I’d never showed that side of me on TikTok. I’ve been a self-taught guitarist since 15 and Metallica was the band that influenced me to pick it up and inspired my journey with music.”

And it even caught the attention of the band themselves.

Last word to Zaria.

