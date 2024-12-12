This epic tale of a bride who kicked out a couple for bringing their kids to their ‘child free’ wedding is a salutary lesson for wedding planners everywhere

Life AITA bride weddings

There’s a rather good thing on Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole?’ in which people explain a real life situation that happened to them and then ask, well, ‘Am I The Asshole?’

And this a classic of the genre, a bride who went viral after she asked that very question when a couple brought along their toddler and baby to her wedding even though they had made very clear it was a child free event.

Here’s how she explained it on Reddit … and it’s quite the tale.

Now most people on Reddit agreed with her that she was definitely not the asshole, with many of the thousands of comments it generated going something like this.

A salutary lesson for wedding planners everywhere – whether you’re planning to have one (or you’re planning to take your kids to one). Our advice – leave them at home at all costs. Right, folks?

READ MORE

A bigoted culture warrior shared this hymn to the good old days ‘they stole from you’ and was reality checked into next year

Source