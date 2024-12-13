Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch says lunch is for wimps, sandwiches are breakfast food, and she has steak brought to her – 22 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 13th, 2024

Kemi Badenoch, the current Leader of the Opposition, never makes gaffes. We know this, because she told us so, herself. She said it in the same interview in which she reminisced about becoming working class because she once had a part-time job in McDonald’s.

She recently gave a hard-hitting interview to Katy Balls and Michael Gove of the Spectator, in which she addressed the hot topic on everyone’s lips – whether Die Hard is a Christmas film.

The comments that went viral, however, were about lunch in general, and sandwiches in particular.

“What’s decompressing, what’s that?

“What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time…

Sometimes I will get a steak. I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast.

I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

There was a lot to unpack.

Who has sandwiches for breakfast?

Why is she calling people wimps for eating? It’s 2024 and she isn’t Andrew Tate.

How is having a steak brought to your desk not lunch?

What constitutes ‘moist’ in the context of bread?

News reached No. 10.

What Twitter/X had to say about it was a lot funnier.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2