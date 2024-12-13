Kemi Badenoch says lunch is for wimps, sandwiches are breakfast food, and she has steak brought to her – 22 tasty takedowns

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the current Leader of the Opposition, never makes gaffes. We know this, because she told us so, herself. She said it in the same interview in which she reminisced about becoming working class because she once had a part-time job in McDonald’s.

Left: Kemi Badenoch, "I never have gaffes.. Or apologising for something.. That's not what I meant.. I never have to clarify.. Because I think very careful about what I say" Right: Kemi Badenoch, "10 years ago I hacked into a Labour MP's website and I changed all the stuff in… pic.twitter.com/KT87gdSuzx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024

She recently gave a hard-hitting interview to Katy Balls and Michael Gove of the Spectator, in which she addressed the hot topic on everyone’s lips – whether Die Hard is a Christmas film.

Kemi Badenoch weighs on in the big debate: is Die Hard a Christmas film?https://t.co/0HeICIVf0C pic.twitter.com/Gw9VCArXr0 — James Heale (@JAHeale) December 12, 2024

The comments that went viral, however, were about lunch in general, and sandwiches in particular.

‘What’s a lunch break?’ An interview with Kemi Badenoch https://t.co/p16lSNCPFO — Katy Balls (@katyballs) December 12, 2024

“What’s decompressing, what’s that? “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time… Sometimes I will get a steak. I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast. I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

There was a lot to unpack.

Who has sandwiches for breakfast? Why is she calling people wimps for eating? It’s 2024 and she isn’t Andrew Tate. How is having a steak brought to your desk not lunch? What constitutes ‘moist’ in the context of bread?

News reached No. 10.

Keir Starmer's spokesman says the PM was "surprised" to hear Kemi Badenoch condemn sandwiches as "not a real food" and say she "has a steak brought in for lunch" instead. Says Starmer "is quite happy with the sandwich lunch," which he calls a "Great British institution" — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 12, 2024

What Twitter/X had to say about it was a lot funnier.

1.

I love how in touch Kemi Badenoch is with the rest of us who have steak delivered daily to our desks… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 12, 2024

2.

Any caterers out there, if you’re ever employed by Kemi Badenoch to supply food for a function, I will pay DOUBLE what she’s paying you if you turn up with nothing but moist sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/5Xs7Bd71wp — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 12, 2024

3.

In a few short sentences Badenoch manages to:

– Quote movie villain Gordon Gekko

– Tell us she's too important to buy her own lunch

– Sound mad by suggesting most people eat a sandwich for breakfast

– Tell the vast majority of normal people who eat sandwiches that they're… pic.twitter.com/m5k8XDeLeR — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 12, 2024

4.

Nothing quite sums up how Kemi Badenoch's leadership is going so far like this interview in which she dismisses sandwiches as being not a "real food" and lunch being "for wimps" pic.twitter.com/jeiIjpDcnV — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 12, 2024

5.

Kemi Badenoch has revealed she rarely has time for lunch, and would rather a steak over a sandwich. She likes her steaks like her victories at PMQs – very rare pic.twitter.com/h5uyBPfhyl — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 12, 2024

6.

Kemi Badenoch puts to rest any doubts about her working class credentials by explaining that she prefers to have a steak brought to her for lunch rather than eat a sandwich. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 12, 2024

7.

Kemi Badenoch thinks sandwiches are for breakfast pic.twitter.com/zmcBqNrBaS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) December 12, 2024

8.

Kemi Badenoch with some relatable lunch chat. Basically, “lunch is for wimps” except when your people bring it you… and it’s steak. Fucking hell. pic.twitter.com/NsqNf4OZAa — Moog (@a_toots) December 12, 2024

9.

Talk about being a sandwich short of a picnic, Kemi Badenoch thinks lunch breaks are for “wimps”, doesn't think sandwiches are “real food”, and sometimes has “a steak” for lunch! 56% of us eat a sandwich EVERY DAY and the UK sandwich industry employs over 300,000 people. pic.twitter.com/LRCbqGH68x — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 12, 2024

10.

"Now say you have steak brought in for lunch!" pic.twitter.com/2AWhhPgmyo — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 12, 2024

11.