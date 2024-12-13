Videos interesting video

They call it Interesting As F*** for a reason.

Some social media accounts are treasure troves for Internet surfers, and heck, this is one of them. Here’s a roundup of our favourite posts from the Interesting As F*** account on Twitter.

1.

Prince Rupert’s Drop vs Hydraulic Press pic.twitter.com/9YL1DTcGtn — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

What the hell is going on here?

Prince Rupert’s drops are glass beads made by dripping molten glass into cold water. This makes it instantly solidify into adorable tadpoles uncrushable by even the likes of Josh Brolin, sorry, Thanos.

If you’ve read The Dark Forest, aka Book 2 of the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, which you probably know as the 3 Body Problem trilogy, these little indestructible droplets might remind you of Trisolaran droplets.

If you haven’t, that’s all complete gobbledygook.

Prince Rupert’s drops get their name from a British-German admiral who invented pouring molten lead through a colander to make pellets. These pellets were deadly in naval battle. Well done, Rupert.

2.

This moldy Mexican corn called Huitlacoche is considered a delicacy for its unique taste pic.twitter.com/M7DhlZ9sxp — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 12, 2024

This mouldy corn, aka corn smut, looks like one of the feet of Victorian deformee Joseph Merrick, aka the Elephant Man.

It’s a delicacy called huitlacoche, eaten in quesadillas. The name means “corn excrescence”, which is even less appetising than looking at the thing – let alone learning how it works…

The fungus infects the host plant by invading its ovaries. The infection causes the corn kernels to swell into tumorous galls with mushroom-like tissues. These galls consist of hypertrophied cells and hold blue-black spores that give the cob a scorched appearance.

Hungry yet?

3.

The coexistence of species.

A Termite line (top) and an Ant line (bottom), each protected by its column of soldiers who face each other without attacking… pic.twitter.com/saUnQyZNCZ — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 12, 2024

4.

“These won’t leave you with a headache in the morning.”

Prop drinks for movies pic.twitter.com/l13vKkLwuO — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

5.

Real life mining via a video game in northwest China.

Mining from the comfort of your desk. In Xinjiang, China, workers are controlling machinery 600 meters underground pic.twitter.com/7m59aYLUyX — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

6.

“Totally rad.”

Unique metal sculpture results from pouring molten aluminum in water beads pic.twitter.com/yrcePr72v5 — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

7.

Buns of steel.

Wombats have buns of steel they use to defend themselves pic.twitter.com/7dRkhCdpcc — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

8.

Awesome foley effects.

Adding practical sound effects (Foley) to the anime The Secret World of Arriety pic.twitter.com/vWEYxNoxmu — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) December 11, 2024

Want some more? Try this! Barbara Walters’ 1990 grilling of Donald Trump is making people miss hard-hitting interviews of the President Elect

Source @interesting_aIl