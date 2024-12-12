Barbara Walters’ 1990 grilling of Donald Trump is making people miss hard-hitting interviews of the President Elect

US donald trump

Back in 1990, veteran journalist Barbara Walters interviewed Donald Trump for ABC’s 20/20 news show, just after the publication of his book Trump: Surviving at the Top.

As well as criticising his parenting skills, she picked at Trump’s self-described image as a great businessman, and challenged many claims from the book. He was not a happy bunny.

Here’s a snippet of that interview.

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who wishes the media would grow a spine and learn to interview lying piece of shit properly the way Barbara Walters did fearlessly back in the day. Stop sanewashing his crazy bullshit.https://t.co/OKO70XRn8P — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 10, 2024

Trump: I’ve never seen press reporting as I have with regard to me. I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is. Walters: As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things which you say are untrue. You write in your book, “My bankers and I worked out a terrific deal. It allows me to come out stronger than ever. I see the deal as a great victory, and eventually, the rest of the world will, too.” Being on the verge of bankruptcy, being bailed out by the banks … Skating on thin ice and almost drowning. That’s a business man to be admired? Trump: You say on the verge of bankruptcy, Barbara, and you talk on the verge, and you listen to what people are sayin – Walters: I talked to your bankers.

That’s 34 years ago, and he was already well into his ‘fake media’ phase.

It reminded people that the President Elect can, in fact, be held to account. Here’s what they’ve been saying about it.

It's too bad more of today's press we're not like this and held him accountable for everything he said https://t.co/DFqu91xMs6 — Ted Mouradian (@MouradianTed) December 10, 2024

Exactly she called him a liar and that’s what he is https://t.co/ULnxSZS47L — Kim Hamilton (@kimann1966) December 10, 2024

MSM take a lesson from Barbara Walters. This is how you interview Trump. Stop cowering and letting him lie to your face. https://t.co/gE2xCOjf9f — Linda (@ArkyMama) December 10, 2024

No one had balls like Babs! The OG of news! — ℝ (@rjohdomingo) December 10, 2024

Donnie didn't like the Press Period. He never liked

them cause they told the truth about his ability to not run any business without it going bankrupt. Now he is again after the Media/Press & anyone that tells the truth about him. He really doesn't know how to make a deal ! https://t.co/bRMbMjabqM pic.twitter.com/5vBw63Aw59 — mason klein (@Youbustmychops) December 10, 2024

Why does NOBODY challenge this tiny prick as directly as this anymore? https://t.co/v9bV464OED — Glenn Wisdom (@GlennWisdom56) December 10, 2024

Barbara Walters was one of a kind. https://t.co/Yt0mdoyD24 — Donna Gasbarro (@gr8danez3) December 10, 2024

He lies like most people breathe: https://t.co/HDMfXwG1KN — TeeB (@Travis_Burton) December 10, 2024

All reporters should learn to fact check and push back on all the continuous lies spouted by this narcissistic, stupefying ignoramus. https://t.co/tEydkVLmfu — Peter Frost (@proficiencypost) December 10, 2024

Same song he is singing today. MAGA's suck. https://t.co/ycsToM42qG — phil (@Phildma) December 10, 2024

It was clearly a turning point in at least some people’s opinion of Trump.

I was a teenager at the time. First time I strongly disliked someone from an interview. A decision that has stuck with me for decades. https://t.co/s5UpSBe84P — nottodayiwont (@nottodayiwont) December 10, 2024

Good instincts.

