Someone asked the internet for help with a problematic gift and the facepalms were colossal
Redditors have been pointing out the obvious mistake u/A_UV made when they asked for suggestions for how to use this gadget.
So I got an “emergency cash stach” that doesn’t fit cash. What fun things can I put in this instead?
Ignoring the spelling mistake, this is the item in question.
And the big thing that u/A_UV missed …
Cash. Just fold it up.
varagua5
I had one of these when we had the paper notes. It comes with instructions to fold a £20 note and a little retainer clip to make sure the folded note stays tight.
Awesome_5000
My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.
Dinklepuffus
If only notes could be folded lengthwise and rolled up.
tacticalrubberduck
Oh honey, are you also bad at escape rooms?
Viviaana
I can just picture OP scowling and grunting, wondering why he can’t mash a flat £5 note into the opening of the little tube. Ogg no like present😡
Everylaststar
Some people gave actual suggestions for alternative things to stash. Or stach.
A tiny ham sandwich, although you would have to fold it.
Gilead86
Write “don’t forget your wallet” on a little piece of paper and put it in there.
_Mach
A tiny vial of sugar water to help tired bees during summer.
LegitimateDingo6655
A map directing you to a secret stash of cash!
noisy-ben
A Duracell battery.
JackPuch
Glitter to throw at annoying people.
DabblesInIrony
Catnip. Become a friend to half the mogs you come across.
circus-witch
The ashes of your conquered nemesis?
DisingenuousTowel
Finally, u/Utterly_Wired had some excellent advice.
Spend the fiver on an Origami book. You may learn a thing or two……
