Someone asked the internet for help with a problematic gift and the facepalms were colossal

Redditors have been pointing out the obvious mistake u/A_UV made when they asked for suggestions for how to use this gadget.

So I got an “emergency cash stach” that doesn’t fit cash. What fun things can I put in this instead?

Ignoring the spelling mistake, this is the item in question.

And the big thing that u/A_UV missed …

Cash. Just fold it up.

varagua5

I had one of these when we had the paper notes. It comes with instructions to fold a £20 note and a little retainer clip to make sure the folded note stays tight.

Awesome_5000

My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.

Dinklepuffus

If only notes could be folded lengthwise and rolled up.

tacticalrubberduck

Oh honey, are you also bad at escape rooms?

Viviaana

I can just picture OP scowling and grunting, wondering why he can’t mash a flat £5 note into the opening of the little tube. Ogg no like present😡

Everylaststar

Some people gave actual suggestions for alternative things to stash. Or stach.

A tiny ham sandwich, although you would have to fold it.

Gilead86

Write “don’t forget your wallet” on a little piece of paper and put it in there.

_Mach

A tiny vial of sugar water to help tired bees during summer.

LegitimateDingo6655

A map directing you to a secret stash of cash!

noisy-ben

A Duracell battery.

JackPuch

Glitter to throw at annoying people.

DabblesInIrony

Catnip. Become a friend to half the mogs you come across.

circus-witch

The ashes of your conquered nemesis?

DisingenuousTowel

Finally, u/Utterly_Wired had some excellent advice.

Spend the fiver on an Origami book. You may learn a thing or two……

