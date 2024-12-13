This guy asked people to roast his £25 fry-up and these 20 responses were magnificently salty (and NSFW!)

Life food

If there’s one thing you don’t mess around with it, it’s the British fry-up.

It’s an institution that means a lot to people in this country.

So when Twitter/X user Stephen R. Power posted this picture of a fry-up that cost £25, he stirred up some serious passions.

Tell me what’s wrong this fry up that cost £25? pic.twitter.com/n3V9hMGFkX — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) December 11, 2024

From reading his other tweets, it looks like Stephen purchased this breakfast at an airport, which would certainly track.

Anyway, he asked what was wrong with this fry-up, and, boy, did people respond.

1.

Not even arsed for the price debate but who the fuck is having peppers on a fry up the pervert https://t.co/03g916t1lA — darc (@darcb1x) December 11, 2024

2.

Bread isn’t fried. No eggs or black pudding. Beans don’t belong there. And the pepper? The MOTHER FLIPPING PEPPER? https://t.co/QqdJVZf7An pic.twitter.com/1CQst4RG5Q — Charlie Thomas (@CThomas663) December 11, 2024

3.

This cost £8 ‍♂️ and it came with toast and a cuppa as well. pic.twitter.com/nnniSc0sje — Rob (@JuceeRob) December 11, 2024

4.

missing the scallops. (pic: jamesdimitri, billingsgate cafe) pic.twitter.com/0sh9YQTAYX — dan barker (@danbarker) December 11, 2024

5.

6.

7.

“oh you wanted scrambled egg? sorry, i thought you said raw bell pepper batons.” https://t.co/oAE6QN4Slo — Alice Lia Maro (@slimelia) December 12, 2024

8.

No room for peppers ever in a fry up ; not enough toast ; NO EGGS!!; only one hash brown; under grilled tomatoes & no mushrooms – £25? Total rip off ! — BETTY REDONDO (@bettyredondo) December 11, 2024

9.

10.