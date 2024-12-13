Why wouldn’t you want to watch a video of farting cats taken with a thermal imaging camera?

Animals cats farts

Fellow cat owners may be surprised to discover that their furry friends are, frankly, frightfully flatulent. Maybe we’ve just got lucky with the cats we’ve had, but their guffs are certainly a lot more discreet than the room-clearing eruptions that can come from your average dog. Or indeed human.

But now, thanks to the wonders of thermal imaging cameras, we are able to witness feline farts in a completely new way.

The added sound effects add a wonderfully juvenile dimension to the proceedings. Thanks to Posts Of Cats for sharing on Twitter, where it’s racked up almost 1M views.

I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/rj8kux52So — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) November 21, 2024

The replies are a gas.

1.

The secret cause of global warming. Cats convince us that it's not them; they let the cows take the blame! — Adrian Stunt (@adrian_stunt) November 21, 2024

2.

Those are some air biscuits! https://t.co/obkFWYHEjz — Christopher – A Nationalist ‍♂️ (@silentm75431114) November 21, 2024

3.

Cats are adept at being stealthy. https://t.co/in7DVOSkmb — GrannyG (@grannyg131) November 21, 2024

4.

Giggles.

Everyone knows this is the only reason to have a thermal camera. https://t.co/FSJyoOuBqr — Yennifer, a Hillbilly of the North (@BstKidEva) November 21, 2024

5.

Well this cheered me up. https://t.co/gk77B9aecz — Rebecca “bloodmouth” Green (@containmentblog) November 21, 2024

6.

Cats are funny, farts are funny, cat farts are funnier https://t.co/M3ksrXUhtR — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) November 21, 2024

7.

God damn it! Those cats and their backwards fireball spells! — Dandyressu (@mantitrex) November 21, 2024

8.

Why does this make me laugh?

What's wrong with me? — kabster (@kabster) November 21, 2024

9.

the first one got a better smoke ring than most vapers do https://t.co/gaRbCiqNp9 — Neh Neh (@NehNehVT) November 21, 2024

Silent, but deadly.

Source Posts of Cats