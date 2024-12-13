Animals cats farts

Why wouldn’t you want to watch a video of farting cats taken with a thermal imaging camera?

David Harris. Updated December 13th, 2024

Fellow cat owners may be surprised to discover that their furry friends are, frankly, frightfully flatulent. Maybe we’ve just got lucky with the cats we’ve had, but their guffs are certainly a lot more discreet than the room-clearing eruptions that can come from your average dog. Or indeed human.

But now, thanks to the wonders of thermal imaging cameras, we are able to witness feline farts in a completely new way.

The added sound effects add a wonderfully juvenile dimension to the proceedings. Thanks to Posts Of Cats for sharing on Twitter, where it’s racked up almost 1M views.

The replies are a gas.

Silent, but deadly.

