Entertainment christmas movies

Yippee-Ki-Yay, people are arguing again about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie

Poke Reporter. Updated December 13th, 2024

This one is now an annual online tradition, like arguing about whether or not certain old Christmas songs are creepy or how the sizes of tubs of sweets are getting smaller every year.

Is the 1988 action classic Die Hard – which is set on Christmas Eve – a Christmas movie or not?

Twitter/X user The_Kyle_Mann reopened the debate with a viral tweet this week.

Naturally, there were some who agreed with Kyle about Die Hard not being a Christmas movie..

…And others – far more, it seems – who disagreed.

And perhaps this is the definitive final word on the matter:

