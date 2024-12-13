Yippee-Ki-Yay, people are arguing again about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie

Entertainment christmas movies

This one is now an annual online tradition, like arguing about whether or not certain old Christmas songs are creepy or how the sizes of tubs of sweets are getting smaller every year.

Is the 1988 action classic Die Hard – which is set on Christmas Eve – a Christmas movie or not?

Twitter/X user The_Kyle_Mann reopened the debate with a viral tweet this week.

Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s an action movie that happens to be set during Christmas. If you put a Santa hat on John Wick, would that be a Christmas movie too? — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 11, 2024

It comes down to ontology. Die Hard does not reflect the perfect form of the Christmas movie in eternity. It’s all in Plato, all in Plato… — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 11, 2024

Naturally, there were some who agreed with Kyle about Die Hard not being a Christmas movie..

1.

2.

Could not be more accurate. Red flag if y’all still thinking Die Hard is a damn Christmas movie. https://t.co/is7fiBkzrR — colon nolan (@itsHABitual_) December 12, 2024

3.

…And others – far more, it seems – who disagreed.

4.

It is a Christmas movie. The plot is based on him going to see his wife at a Christmas party during Christmas time. Without that, there no reason for any of it.

So it is, based on the plot,music,general theme time of year, all makes it a Christmas movie. #DiehardChristmas — Patriot-Dad (@Silverspirit72) December 12, 2024

5.

6.

Yes. The best Christmas movie since the Fellowship of the Ring (they literally start their journey on Dec 25th) https://t.co/xVfZKr19eB — Simon Fleming (@OrthopodReg) December 12, 2024

7.

It actually does. Every single aspect of the movie from beginning to end score to soundtrack aesthetics to cinematography is based around Christmas. Oh and by the way… Die Hard 2 is set at Christmas also. You know because it’s a Christmas movie — Scott Stevenson (@ScottyWho69) December 12, 2024

8.

Then Home Alone isn’t a Christmas Movie. It’s a house robbery movie. It’s a wonderful life only the last 45 minutes take place at Christmas. — Kenny Poturalski (@Kpasa73) December 12, 2024

9.

Yes it is. It has themes of family being together, love at all costs, Christmas madness. If being set at Christmas is not a criteria then what is? — Lou (@lamorphise) December 12, 2024

10.

Kyle what’s more “perfect form” than

“NOW I HAVE A MACHINE GUN HO-HO-HO” — Dave (@pittdave13) December 12, 2024

11.

12.

In an effort to save his straying bride, a misunderstood man’s feet are pierced en route to his ultimate destruction of the evil foe. https://t.co/328QVflwAU — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) December 11, 2024

13.

The plot of Die Hard doesn’t happen if there is no Christmas party. It’s a Christmas movie. Case closed. https://t.co/nBhp3rbKhM — Jared Johnson (@asianjared) December 11, 2024

And perhaps this is the definitive final word on the matter:

14.

Source: Twitter/X/@The_Kyle_Mann