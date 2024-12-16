If anything can make you appreciate winter, it’s these dogs living their best lives on a homemade snowy ‘racetrack’

Animals dogs

Sometimes it seems like we don’t deserve dogs – with their boundless loyalty and the delight they show when their owners return from even the shortest absence.

However, the mother of TikTok user @anonymousbanana1567 absolutely deserves her dogs, because – well, just look what she did for them.

Those are some happy pups – and quite right too. That track must have taken a lot of serious spadework.

TikTok was very much here for the dogs’ snow day.

1.

This is the absolute best thing I’ve seen on this app so far.

Debra

2.

How fantastic, so much fun and it will wear them out.

RaspberryMoon88

3.

Someone needs to do like horse racing commentary over this.

BillieTrix

4.

Your mom’s a genius! Really cool idea!

Daffy_dyl

5.

Looks like a lot of work!! Cheers for Mom!!!

Janet Turner

6.

Not me making car noises for them.

Alli Wagner

7.

Live in Florida but would love to live somewhere with snow just so my dogs could have a track like this!

v.r.med

8.

That is so awesome and creative and kind. Lucky dogs.

Troy

9.

Oh thank you for the happy laughs!

TddTraining

Shell Holliday spotted something we’d missed.

It’s the yellow spots for me.

When a dog’s gotta go …

