Edwina Currie’s defence of Boris Johnson’s expenses wasn’t the gotcha she might have hoped

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2024

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, took to Twitter/X to share something she had notced about Boris Johnson‘s 2022 to 2023 expenses claim – as a former PM, obviously, since he ditched his parliamentary seat when it emerged that he was likely to be suspended.

Her eight-tweet thread suggested that, once again, rules have been changed to accommodate Johnson’s failure to work within them.

Clearly, the Cabinet Office haven’t responded, but the allegations hardly came as a shock.

Former Conservative MP, and bafflingly frequent commentator on current affairs, Edwina Currie stepped up to divert attention to the scandal surrounding Victoria Starmer‘s clothing.

At least Boris bought his own clothes.

She very much left an open goal, into which several entertaining tap-ins were booted – mostly regarding everything else that Johnson had been gifted by donors.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

As much as we hate to ‘well, actually’ Mrs Currie, well, actually

Several of the former prime minister’s suits were also paid for by Lord Bamford, chair of the JCB construction company, according to Private Eye.

Image Screengrab