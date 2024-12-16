This video of one guy falling over in the style of different actors is hilariously well done

Entertainment funny

Actors in Hollywood movies fall over a lot.

It’s a common trope in the action genre where the hero is being chased by, or indeed chasing, a bad guy. It’s also often used in comedy as a slapstick move. Indeed, Tom Cruise has so many falls that he should maybe consider wearing a panic alarm around his neck.

What we hadn’t really noticed before is that a lot of actors have a signature way of falling over, which the following video by comedian and athlete Daniel LaBelle highlights to excellent comedic effect.

It’s brilliantly funny and wonderfully well-observed. Thanks to Massimo for sharing on Twitter.

How different actors fall [ daniellabelle1]pic.twitter.com/SSgXAWKUI3 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 9, 2024

Ouch!

1.

The Tom Cruise run is so accurate — Lemonade_ (@_kathiiie) December 11, 2024

2.

This dude is hilarious — Jonathan Corprew (@JmanTaylor7) December 9, 2024

3.

In the case of Chuck Norris, the branch would have jumped out of the way. Something to consider for future versions of this. — Steve Stiert (@SteveStiert) December 9, 2024

4.

Destroying a perfectly good stick. Unacceptable. — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) December 9, 2024

5.

Man I envy the agility of this person — AD (@RoamRoamMeOm) December 10, 2024

6.

Academy Award worthy — Marc Somelofski (@MarcSomelofski) December 10, 2024

7.

Why is this so funny and spot on?! — Steve Stepp (@steppsr) December 9, 2024

8.

imagine going on a walk and seeing someone film this https://t.co/fWBAw0KvuS — ben (@localjukebox) December 11, 2024

9.

Dead ass some of these impersonations are spot on https://t.co/1zIyF6mZs2 — ØDD | Pinkie Retro (@The0ddity) December 10, 2024

As a bonus, here’s Daniel demonstrating how it would look if adults did the same stuff as little kids.

Give him a follow for lots more excellent physical comedy.

Source Daniel LaBelle H/T Massimo Image Screengrab