This video of one guy falling over in the style of different actors is hilariously well done
Actors in Hollywood movies fall over a lot.
It’s a common trope in the action genre where the hero is being chased by, or indeed chasing, a bad guy. It’s also often used in comedy as a slapstick move. Indeed, Tom Cruise has so many falls that he should maybe consider wearing a panic alarm around his neck.
What we hadn’t really noticed before is that a lot of actors have a signature way of falling over, which the following video by comedian and athlete Daniel LaBelle highlights to excellent comedic effect.
It’s brilliantly funny and wonderfully well-observed. Thanks to Massimo for sharing on Twitter.
How different actors fall
[ daniellabelle1]pic.twitter.com/SSgXAWKUI3
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 9, 2024
Ouch!
1.
The Tom Cruise run is so accurate
— Lemonade_ (@_kathiiie) December 11, 2024
2.
This dude is hilarious
— Jonathan Corprew (@JmanTaylor7) December 9, 2024
3.
In the case of Chuck Norris, the branch would have jumped out of the way. Something to consider for future versions of this.
— Steve Stiert (@SteveStiert) December 9, 2024
4.
Destroying a perfectly good stick. Unacceptable.
— Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) December 9, 2024
5.
Man I envy the agility of this person
— AD (@RoamRoamMeOm) December 10, 2024
6.
Academy Award worthy
— Marc Somelofski (@MarcSomelofski) December 10, 2024
7.
Why is this so funny and spot on?!
— Steve Stepp (@steppsr) December 9, 2024
8.
imagine going on a walk and seeing someone film this https://t.co/fWBAw0KvuS
— ben (@localjukebox) December 11, 2024
9.
Dead ass some of these impersonations are spot on https://t.co/1zIyF6mZs2
— ØDD | Pinkie Retro (@The0ddity) December 10, 2024
As a bonus, here’s Daniel demonstrating how it would look if adults did the same stuff as little kids.
@daniel.labelle If adults did things that little kids do. Part 3 #vacation @Caleb LaBelle ♬ original sound – Daniel LaBelle
Give him a follow for lots more excellent physical comedy.
