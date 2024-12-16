Entertainment funny

This video of one guy falling over in the style of different actors is hilariously well done

David Harris. Updated December 16th, 2024

Actors in Hollywood movies fall over a lot.

It’s a common trope in the action genre where the hero is being chased by, or indeed chasing, a bad guy. It’s also often used in comedy as a slapstick move. Indeed, Tom Cruise has so many falls that he should maybe consider wearing a panic alarm around his neck.

What we hadn’t really noticed before is that a lot of actors have a signature way of falling over, which the following video by comedian and athlete Daniel LaBelle highlights to excellent comedic effect.

It’s brilliantly funny and wonderfully well-observed. Thanks to Massimo for sharing on Twitter.

Ouch!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

As a bonus, here’s Daniel demonstrating how it would look if adults did the same stuff as little kids.

@daniel.labelle If adults did things that little kids do. Part 3 #vacation @Caleb LaBelle ♬ original sound – Daniel LaBelle

Give him a follow for lots more excellent physical comedy.

