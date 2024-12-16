The hilarious Nicola Coughlan was so brilliant on Graham Norton and Daniel Craig’s face spoke for us all

Celebrity daniel craig Graham Norton nicola coughlan

Every now and again an episode of The Graham Norton Show on BBC1 is all kinds of perfect, and Friday night was one of those.

First up, it really was a line-up to die for.

Daniel Craig, Nicola Coughlan, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kieran Culkin in one place?! i wanna be theree — Rayne-Arts (@ArtsRayne) December 15, 2024

But one star outshone the rest and, no, it wasn’t Jesse Eisenberg.

The fabulous Nicola Coughlan, star of Bridgerton, Derry Girls and so much more besides – wasn’t just good value, she was the best, and the look on Daniel Craig’s face surely spoke for us all.

daniel craig being so charmed by nicola is so cute she’s really the people’s princess pic.twitter.com/waSApaJiix — ana (@shivlestat) December 14, 2024

Bloomin’ brilliant!

And just a bit of the love people had for her.

1.

nicola: they do curry chips there

daniel craig: *giggles like a school girl* — ana (@shivlestat) December 14, 2024

2.

one yapping session with her would fix me — ૮₍˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶₎ა (@theiconicashley) December 15, 2024

3.

she was the funniest on that couch and charmed them all! she made the whole show lively and funny almost single-handedly. I hope Daniel Craig have Nic on their next Knives Out movie, surely they won’t regret it — Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) December 15, 2024

4.

She`s got everyone wrapped around her finger and honestly I get it — Cici (@dreamyycici) December 15, 2024

5.

her bubbly personality is so contagious — Ksana (@bigarms4me) December 15, 2024

6.

imagine being her friend though… it must be so fun — Azn Hyunnie (@hyunnie_hunny) December 15, 2024

