Celebrity daniel craig Graham Norton nicola coughlan

The hilarious Nicola Coughlan was so brilliant on Graham Norton and Daniel Craig’s face spoke for us all

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2024

Every now and again an episode of The Graham Norton Show on BBC1 is all kinds of perfect, and Friday night was one of those.

First up, it really was a line-up to die for.

But one star outshone the rest and, no, it wasn’t Jesse Eisenberg.

The fabulous Nicola Coughlan, star of Bridgerton, Derry Girls and so much more besides – wasn’t just good value, she was the best, and the look on Daniel Craig’s face surely spoke for us all.

Bloomin’ brilliant!

And just a bit of the love people had for her.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

READ MORE

Ruth Jones’ hilarious Strictly Come Dancing cameo as Nessa earned four perfect 10s

Source @shivlestat