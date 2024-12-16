Celebrity nessa ruth jones Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth Jones’ hilarious Strictly Come Dancing cameo as Nessa earned four perfect 10s

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2024

There was so much to enjoy about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, most of it to do with the show’s winners, Chris McCausland and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Most but not all of course, and this was a particular highlight of Saturday’s final, the fabulous Ruth Jones who turned up as Nessa to read the Strictly voting info.

And she scored 4 straight 10s.

Can’t wait for that Gavin and Stacey finale.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Haha, that would have been something.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Kieran Culkin telling Graham Norton about his wife’s ‘Britishisms’ had Americans – and Brits – rolling in the aisles

Source @superTV247