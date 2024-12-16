Ruth Jones’ hilarious Strictly Come Dancing cameo as Nessa earned four perfect 10s

Celebrity nessa ruth jones Strictly Come Dancing

There was so much to enjoy about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, most of it to do with the show’s winners, Chris McCausland and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Most but not all of course, and this was a particular highlight of Saturday’s final, the fabulous Ruth Jones who turned up as Nessa to read the Strictly voting info.

And she scored 4 straight 10s.

NESSA best T&C’s guest reading they have ever had #Strictly pic.twitter.com/msIE5pAEjg — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 14, 2024

Can’t wait for that Gavin and Stacey finale.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Nessa should have come through the Strictly curtain dressed like this – pic.twitter.com/5LeJmgGgSq — Brynt (@JohnBrynt) December 15, 2024

Haha, that would have been something.

I thought she was gonna pull and Olly Alexander and announce she was doing Eurovision — DarkGa ✨ (@Henry92589880) December 14, 2024

I’ve watched this 10 times — Caroline – not sweet! (@CarolinePrice99) December 14, 2024

Claudia fangirling is my favourite thing! — Connor Bragger (@BragsterJourno) December 15, 2024

Nessa is beyond FABULOUS!!!!! Love her!!! — LJ Sanderstone (rock chick) (@purpleLJS82) December 15, 2024

To conclude …

Love Nessa roll on Christmas Day https://t.co/sUgfpDcfPx — Nicola Williams (@NicolaJW79) December 15, 2024

