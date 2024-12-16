Life christmas woke

A dinner party in Parliament was given “woke” snapless Christmas crackers and some people think it’s bang out of order

Poke Reporter. Updated December 16th, 2024

December is typically the height of silly season, so let’s go over to Parliament now for an update from a new front opening in the culture wars.

Marcus Walker, a Church of England clergyman, shared this snap – sorry, we mean picture – of a note about the Christmas crackers from a recent festive event in Parliament.

It reads:

“Let’s make some noise…We have removed the snap from this cracker to ensure it is completely recyclable. Part of our journey to make every Christmas a celebration of responsibility.”

Well, as you’d expect, everyone reacted perfectly reasonably to the idea of a snapless Christmas cracker. Lols, as if.

Old greenone (Jaime Cooke), space pirate had concerns.

Perhaps one of those non-serious wars would be okay.

Jo Johnston had a different concern – one about priorities.

Who are the snowflakes, again?

