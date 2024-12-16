A dinner party in Parliament was given “woke” snapless Christmas crackers and some people think it’s bang out of order
December is typically the height of silly season, so let’s go over to Parliament now for an update from a new front opening in the culture wars.
Marcus Walker, a Church of England clergyman, shared this snap – sorry, we mean picture – of a note about the Christmas crackers from a recent festive event in Parliament.
At Parliament for a dinner and… this is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/jKkuLvmxiT
— Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) December 13, 2024
It reads:
“Let’s make some noise…We have removed the snap from this cracker to ensure it is completely recyclable. Part of our journey to make every Christmas a celebration of responsibility.”
Well, as you’d expect, everyone reacted perfectly reasonably to the idea of a snapless Christmas cracker. Lols, as if.
Oh no
— Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) December 14, 2024
You can’t get more cracked than crackers that don’t crack. https://t.co/D117X1iw6z
— TUMEKE! blog (@TUMEKE_blog) December 13, 2024
Woke Xmas crackers https://t.co/nYcAwiyScy
— Alan Weston (@alanweston) December 14, 2024
That wonderful message of Christmas…responsibility I think Cameron tried to say that this was what Easter was about one year…
— Andy Coates (@Andy_Coates) December 13, 2024
‘A celebration of responsibility’ pic.twitter.com/rPmvzsispD
— Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) December 13, 2024
Christmas is a celebration of Christ not a celebration of climate responsibility, seriously what even is this
— The Sales Bull Follow if you sell B2C or B2B (@TheSalesBull1) December 13, 2024
So, do you vocally exclaim ‘Snap!’, instead ? How sustainable …
— Louise Allain (@louiseallain) December 13, 2024
The Cromwellian Spirit of Christmas https://t.co/JSWMSfkDzE
— Howard Anglin (@howardanglin) December 13, 2024
It's like some organisations want to suck the joy out of everything. How ridiculous, a cracker without a crack! https://t.co/0u7CZvMGkR
— Dr Stuart Woolley (@FractalDoctor) December 14, 2024
We can’t have anything nice
— Theodora (@TheaDickinson) December 13, 2024
The only "crack" you'd hear would be me breaking a chair over the host's head https://t.co/IQ5cfBxiBn
— Angus MacAskill (@cheesechoker) December 14, 2024
Modern Britain on one small (recyclable) piece of miserypaper. https://t.co/sGeZK7Rd2A
— MMC (@markchristie) December 13, 2024
First, they came for our plastic straws. Then they came for our Christmas crackers… https://t.co/Y7GNVI1QhW
— Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) December 13, 2024
How The Sustainable Grinch Stole Christmas https://t.co/GqVe9W25m1
— HumblePetition (@HumblePetition) December 14, 2024
Old greenone (Jaime Cooke), space pirate had concerns.
If a serious war breaks out we are so screwed. https://t.co/CcEnWX3PVE
— Old greenone (Jaime Cooke), space pirate. (@GreenoneOld) December 14, 2024
Perhaps one of those non-serious wars would be okay.
Jo Johnston had a different concern – one about priorities.
What’s really embarrassing is that some guy representing the Church of England doesn’t seem to want to prioritise recycling over the snap of a cracker. ♀️ https://t.co/wAdOyuZo9F
— Jo Johnston (@CopywriterJo) December 14, 2024
Who are the snowflakes, again?
Rightwingers are really just triggered by everything, https://t.co/pLI56k1Dvv
— 黎安德魯-AndrewR@NYC (@LoneWilderness) December 14, 2024
