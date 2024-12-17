Our 100 favourite funny tweets of the year, 2024 – Part 2

Twitter Tweets of the Year

Welcome back to our round-up of the 100 funniest things on Twitter (or X, if you’re that way inclined) in 2024. In case you missed it, we’ve linked to numbers 1 to 50 at the end – but don’t go there until you’ve read these.

We hope you find something to make you laugh.

51.

Have you ever taken a nap so good you think you’ve missed the school bus but it’s Sunday and you’re 56 — BooBooKittyFuck™  ‍☠️ (@LorazeKim) June 12, 2024

52.

Got my COVID test result back. 70, whatever that means. Luckily I also got my IQ test results and they were positive. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) June 14, 2024

53.

54.

Croutons feel like an apology. "Sorry we gave you salad. Have some consolation toast." — SentientBunnySuit (@SuitSentient) June 16, 2024

55.

What Mary Poppins sounded like in Dick Van Dyke’s cockney accent. pic.twitter.com/7aqQXDBZ7k — Neil (@_Enanem_) June 18, 2024

56.

My mom was using talk-to-text to message me about bringing donuts to her house and at the same time my dad was reading her an article about the effects the Supersize Me guy got from eating only McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/nMSAEwSjOS — SpacedMom (@copymama) June 20, 2024

57.

massage therapist asked how I felt about chiropractics and I told her the guy who invented it says he learned it from a ghost and that shut the conversation down pretty quick — Katie Tiedrich (@katietiedrich) June 16, 2024

58.

Blimey, how big is their trampoline? pic.twitter.com/1bmmDK0skk — Robbo (@stevelovescake) June 24, 2024

59.

when someone asks you who led the khmer rouge but you just took a big bite of baked potato pic.twitter.com/6aOZOAsTES — anaïs NIИ (@lapenseesausage) June 25, 2024

60.

Embarrassing misspelling. It’s Croatia, not Croooita pic.twitter.com/eMDPtRspKa — David McGaughey or … (@DavidJMcGaughey) June 24, 2024

61.

62.

“Tell Jabba I’ve got his money” pic.twitter.com/cW3dBaazl1 — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) July 2, 2024

63.

Me writing emails pic.twitter.com/kCOffBVVPB — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) July 11, 2024

64.

Wicked Witch: “I’ll get you and your little dog too!” Toto: “Da fuck I do?” — Drew (some assembly required) (@dmc1138) July 7, 2024

65.

The expired vitamins I take every two years aren’t working — Dee (@figgled) July 11, 2024

66.

67.

Then they came for the sarcastic people and I was like oh great that's exactly what we need right now well done to all concerned. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 14, 2024

68.

69.

No joke, was late meeting a friend because I had to go home and change once I caught me reflection and realised I was dressed like the kid from the start of Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/xvSqyVIdrR — Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) July 20, 2024

70.

it’s so hard to see someone else living your dream pic.twitter.com/TsTfGzyeII — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) August 3, 2024

71.

72.

I love sleeping so much I bought a smoke alarm with a snooze bar. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 14, 2024

73.

– mummy, why are there toilet rolls in the fridge?

– because your father found a half eaten sausage down the back of the sofa last night and made a poor decision… pic.twitter.com/hNdlQawg1G — forest fr1ends (also on BlueSky) (@forest_fr1ends) August 18, 2024

74.

What rhymes with 'riddance'? I need to get this Bereavement card perfect. — Juliett (@retniw_nuf) August 21, 2024

75.