Sooz Kempner’s impression of how Kate Bush would sing Away in a Manger will truly wow you

With the advent of streaming services, the race to have the number 1 single at Christmas somehow doesn’t feel the same – but that doesn’t stop artistes trying to grab our attention with a festive song.

Back in 1980, Kate Bush released December Will Be Magic Again, which went as far as the inclusion of sleigh bells to nail that Christmassy vibe, but didn’t quite make it to the top slot.

As far as we know, Kate has never recorded Away In A Manger, but thanks to singer, comedian and actor Sooz Kempner, we’re pretty sure we know how she’d have done it.

We think you’ll get a real kick out of it.

We can’t find fault with this YouTube comment.

I haven’t seen such a top quality impersonation for years. So many things spot on in only a few seconds. Bordering on genius.

Mark Croxteth

Sooz shared the impressive performance on Twitter back in 2022, when it was still called Twitter *nostalgic sigh*.

Kate Bush sings Away in a Manger (it’s me) pic.twitter.com/YnHU5gEAcB — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 1, 2022

Tweeters were as blown away as YouTube users had been.

When you know the joke but it surpasses every expectation. 10/10 no notes. https://t.co/keClwkjjPa — Nick Rayney (@hair_rayney) December 1, 2022

Fantastic! I bet she'd love this 😂 — Brian Warren ☃️🎄❄️ (@brightonwarren) December 1, 2022

Sooz – the gift that keeps on giving! You brighten up my day ❤️ — Sara (@theactualsara) December 22, 2022

this is frighteningly accurate — alex (@ax_ferg) December 1, 2022

Oh my stars, that’s brilliant to the point that I full on LOLed at the high note towards the end, did not see it coming — Ronnie Gill (@RonnieGill86) December 1, 2022

I fully believed this to be actual Kate Bush for at least 6 seconds, even though you clearly said 'it's me.' 😂 — Henrietta Louisa (@HettyLee6) December 2, 2022

As a Christmas bonus, here’s ‘Christina Aguilera’ singing Silent Night.

Raise your hand if you’d love to see a full set of this sort of thing. You can find details of upcoming gigs on her website.

Give her a follow on Bluesky or Instagram and/or tip her on Ko-fi.

