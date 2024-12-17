Stop all the debates – the dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas film, and that’s good enough for us

Twitter christmas Christmas films

It’s clear to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention that the 1988 Bruce Willis classic Die Hard is a Christmas film.

It all happens on Christmas Eve, there are Christmas songs, one of the main characters is called Holly, and it has a heartwarming reunion tale at its heart. Obvious, right?

Not everyone thinks so, but the actual dictionary – Merriam-Webster – has joined the debate, and we think it’s the decider.

die-hard | adjective | strongly or fanatically determined or devoted Die Hard | noun | a Christmas movie — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 16, 2024

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

The dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas movie…..end of discussion!! — Chelleepea (@ChelleePea) December 16, 2024

2.

3.

4.

5.

Now do “unfollow” — Jon Alft (@jonalft) December 17, 2024

6.

Yippee ki-yay! — Waz Jadwiga (@wazjadwiga) December 16, 2024

7.

did jake peralta ghostwrite this tweet — s.w (she/her) (@theshortjew2) December 16, 2024

8.

Apparently, if you look up Die-Hard in the dictionary, you see a Christmas movie. #yippeekiyay https://t.co/eGMpXl2qE5 — Eric Camiling (@ecamilingesq) December 17, 2024

9.

@MerriamWebster please give your social media team a nice Christmas bonus — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) December 16, 2024

Sadly, it looks like it won’t put the matter to bed.

