Twitter christmas Christmas films

Stop all the debates – the dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas film, and that’s good enough for us

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 17th, 2024

It’s clear to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention that the 1988 Bruce Willis classic Die Hard is a Christmas film.

It all happens on Christmas Eve, there are Christmas songs, one of the main characters is called Holly, and it has a heartwarming reunion tale at its heart. Obvious, right?

Not everyone thinks so, but the actual dictionary – Merriam-Webster – has joined the debate, and we think it’s the decider.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Sadly, it looks like it won’t put the matter to bed.

READ MORE

Wondering whether Die Hard is really a Christmas film? The 12 Days of Die Hard is the only answer you need

Source Merriam-Webster Image Screengrab