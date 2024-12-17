Twitter christmas Christmas films
Stop all the debates – the dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas film, and that’s good enough for us
It’s clear to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention that the 1988 Bruce Willis classic Die Hard is a Christmas film.
It all happens on Christmas Eve, there are Christmas songs, one of the main characters is called Holly, and it has a heartwarming reunion tale at its heart. Obvious, right?
Not everyone thinks so, but the actual dictionary – Merriam-Webster – has joined the debate, and we think it’s the decider.
die-hard | adjective | strongly or fanatically determined or devoted
Die Hard | noun | a Christmas movie
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 16, 2024
Here’s what people have been saying about it.
The dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas movie…..end of discussion!!
I know that's right, @TiaelErdrick … https://t.co/pqBTyqUhV4 pic.twitter.com/MW4qLEmzlY
Now do “unfollow”
Yippee ki-yay!
did jake peralta ghostwrite this tweet
Apparently, if you look up Die-Hard in the dictionary, you see a Christmas movie. #yippeekiyay https://t.co/eGMpXl2qE5
@MerriamWebster please give your social media team a nice Christmas bonus
Sadly, it looks like it won’t put the matter to bed.
