Wondering whether Die Hard is really a Christmas film? The 12 Days of Die Hard is the only answer you need
Neuroscientist and writer, Dean Burnett, is known for making tricky science easier to understand – as well as funny – but in 2017 he turned his attention to the subject of that most festive of film controversies – the is-it-or-isn’t-it-a-Christmas-movie Die Hard debate.
With impressive knowledge and determination, he showed how Christmassy it is by rewriting The 12 Days of Christmas to encompass the film’s plot.
Ok, so got my Christmas jumper on, it's mid December, time for a festive sing-a-long. And a one, and a two, and a three…
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy everywhere else too) (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
This is it. Deep breath now –
🎵On the twelfth day of Die Hard
my true love sent to me…
Twelve Terrorists Scheming 🎵 pic.twitter.com/oWdKuLePx6
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Eleven Years Policing 🎵 pic.twitter.com/MzkpSImz8d
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Ten Blocks a shut-down🎵 pic.twitter.com/a7MVOAADGV
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Nine Asian-Dawn members🎵 pic.twitter.com/8ZTo3CMATS
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Eight Terrorists remaining🎵 pic.twitter.com/cTxYBl69qL
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Seven Cracked Vault Safeguards🎵 pic.twitter.com/l3FHFnpajd
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵 $Six Hundred Million 🎵 pic.twitter.com/dwSfqcy9rT
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵FIVE. BIG. BOOMS!🎵 pic.twitter.com/aWos6PQ70l
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵Four Ancient Twinkies🎵 pic.twitter.com/3pDATf7oN6
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵 Two Agents Johnson 🎵 pic.twitter.com/BXmyFiaAke
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
🎵…and a New York Cop with Bare Feet! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/XSntbkHjcl
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
Works perfectly. Or, as Dean put it –
There. Christmassy enough for you NOW? Damn killjoys
— Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017
You can now follow him over on Bluesky, if Twitter/X is on your naughty list.
READ MORE
The brilliantly festive new trailer for Die Hard proves it’s a Christmas movie
Source Dean Burnett Image Screengrab