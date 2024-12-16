Entertainment christmas funny

Wondering whether Die Hard is really a Christmas film? The 12 Days of Die Hard is the only answer you need

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2024

Neuroscientist and writer, Dean Burnett, is known for making tricky science easier to understand – as well as funny – but in 2017 he turned his attention to the subject of that most festive of film controversies – the is-it-or-isn’t-it-a-Christmas-movie Die Hard debate.

With impressive knowledge and determination, he showed how Christmassy it is by rewriting The 12 Days of Christmas to encompass the film’s plot.

This is it. Deep breath now –

Three Air Vents And a pic of Bruce Willis crawling through an air vent in his vest

Works perfectly. Or, as Dean put it –

Source Dean Burnett Image Screengrab