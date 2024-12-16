Wondering whether Die Hard is really a Christmas film? The 12 Days of Die Hard is the only answer you need

Entertainment christmas funny

Neuroscientist and writer, Dean Burnett, is known for making tricky science easier to understand – as well as funny – but in 2017 he turned his attention to the subject of that most festive of film controversies – the is-it-or-isn’t-it-a-Christmas-movie Die Hard debate.

With impressive knowledge and determination, he showed how Christmassy it is by rewriting The 12 Days of Christmas to encompass the film’s plot.

Ok, so got my Christmas jumper on, it's mid December, time for a festive sing-a-long. And a one, and a two, and a three… — Dean Burnett (@garwboy everywhere else too) (@garwboy) December 13, 2017

This is it. Deep breath now –

🎵On the twelfth day of Die Hard

my true love sent to me… Twelve Terrorists Scheming 🎵 pic.twitter.com/oWdKuLePx6 — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017

🎵 Two Agents Johnson 🎵 pic.twitter.com/BXmyFiaAke — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017

🎵…and a New York Cop with Bare Feet! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/XSntbkHjcl — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017

Works perfectly. Or, as Dean put it –

There. Christmassy enough for you NOW? Damn killjoys — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) December 13, 2017

You can now follow him over on Bluesky, if Twitter/X is on your naughty list.

READ MORE

The brilliantly festive new trailer for Die Hard proves it’s a Christmas movie

Source Dean Burnett Image Screengrab