Videos funny schools teachers

These teachers agreed to do something special when the bell rang and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2024

We could never work as a teacher – the hours! The responsibility! The everything else! – but if we did work as a teacher, then we would definitely do this.

Not every day, obviously. That would be tiresome and probably get us sacked (if we hadn’t been already). But we’d definitely do it once, because it’s brilliant.

Saved by the bell!

Not everyone saw a 100% upside.

Only every now and again, surely?

We’re with this person.

READ MORE

Ricky Gervais losing it over Jay Rayner’s unfortunate Nigella Lawson innuendo is an evergreen festive treat

Source @TheFigen_