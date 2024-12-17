These teachers agreed to do something special when the bell rang and it’s just fabulous

Videos funny schools teachers

We could never work as a teacher – the hours! The responsibility! The everything else! – but if we did work as a teacher, then we would definitely do this.

Not every day, obviously. That would be tiresome and probably get us sacked (if we hadn’t been already). But we’d definitely do it once, because it’s brilliant.

The teachers agreed among themselves and left the school like this after the final bell rang. pic.twitter.com/iAzwHo6fyh — Figen (@TheFigen_) December 15, 2024

Saved by the bell!

Students be like he is the best teacher — Paras verma (@realdevil001) December 15, 2024

This is hilarious! Bravo to these teachers for having fun at school! — Average Joe (@mrwzzrd) December 16, 2024

Are they still running??

I found one still running pic.twitter.com/jXJNDpGsmq — Damish (@damish_1) December 16, 2024

Not everyone saw a 100% upside.

doing the Naruto is cute but it seems off that teachers have to become comedians or friends to do their jobs — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@elefantopia) December 16, 2024

Only every now and again, surely?

We’re with this person.

Good teachers!! Liked the way they got their students to laugh by taking a leaf out of their own students’ books. Love it!! — ReBha (@X_ReBha_X) December 15, 2024

Source @TheFigen_