These teachers agreed to do something special when the bell rang and it’s just fabulous
We could never work as a teacher – the hours! The responsibility! The everything else! – but if we did work as a teacher, then we would definitely do this.
Not every day, obviously. That would be tiresome and probably get us sacked (if we hadn’t been already). But we’d definitely do it once, because it’s brilliant.
The teachers agreed among themselves and left the school like this after the final bell rang. pic.twitter.com/iAzwHo6fyh
— Figen (@TheFigen_) December 15, 2024
Saved by the bell!
Students be like he is the best teacher
— Paras verma (@realdevil001) December 15, 2024
This is hilarious! Bravo to these teachers for having fun at school!
— Average Joe (@mrwzzrd) December 16, 2024
Are they still running??
I found one still running pic.twitter.com/jXJNDpGsmq
— Damish (@damish_1) December 16, 2024
Not everyone saw a 100% upside.
doing the Naruto is cute but it seems off that teachers have to become comedians or friends to do their jobs
— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@elefantopia) December 16, 2024
Only every now and again, surely?
We’re with this person.
Good teachers!! Liked the way they got their students to laugh by taking a leaf out of their own students’ books. Love it!!
— ReBha (@X_ReBha_X) December 15, 2024
READ MORE
Ricky Gervais losing it over Jay Rayner’s unfortunate Nigella Lawson innuendo is an evergreen festive treat
Source @TheFigen_