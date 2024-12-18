23 times the rather fabulous James May made our day better on Twitter in 2024
James May was always our favourite on Top Gear (and the Grand Tour, although we never got round to watching that).
Sure, it’s a low bar – what do you mean you prefer Hammond? – but to be fair to May he cleared it by some considerable distance.
So it’s with this in mind – plus if you’re not going to do a round-up at the end of the year, when are you going to do it? – that we present 23 times the great man made our day better on Twitter over the last 12 months.
1.
I’ve just qualified for British citizenship by apologising to a jogger who ran into me, from behind. And she was wearing earbuds anyway.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 12, 2024
2.
Must’ve been a great day for a drive in the countryside. pic.twitter.com/6e0FFjqhOT
— James May (@MrJamesMay) December 11, 2024
3.
It’s time to be honest with ourselves. The ‘close doors’ button on a lift (US ‘elevator’) doesn’t actually do anything. It’s there to help people with their false sense of urgency. You are revealing your self-loathing if you press it.
TBH I’m in Spain and I’ve had a lot of beer.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) September 30, 2024
4.
May’s Britain. Banned. pic.twitter.com/sQcdjP8kcK
— James May (@MrJamesMay) November 1, 2024
5.
It’s on Amazon. https://t.co/SIjdbKGFG9
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 9, 2024
6.
I’ve decided that the hardest thing in the world is finding the pocket you want in a coat on the passenger seat of your car. #Wallet
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 13, 2022
7.
When have you seen me wearing a baseball cap? https://t.co/TIuzqMe5DW
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 14, 2024
8.
He likes it? https://t.co/VgFOzQSTkh
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 15, 2024
9.
Porn bots: we’re looking at Airfix box art. Why would we be interested? pic.twitter.com/E1Ngu2NpLm
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 23, 2024
10.
Last night, I found a box full of stories I wrote (and illustrated) between the ages of five and 12. Fascinating reading. Burned the lot.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) July 10, 2022
11.
New car day. Best screen protector unpeel ever. pic.twitter.com/CWUe5Ez1Gq
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2024
12.
If you unsubscribe from an internet mailing list but continue to receive emails, then the directors and shareholders of the business concerned should go to prison for 10 years.#MaysBritain
— James May (@MrJamesMay) November 24, 2023