“Is it weird to go to the cinema alone?” – 21 empowering responses about doing things by yourself

Life movies

The prospect of doing things alone – especially in social settings – terrifies a lot of people.

But whatever about not wanting to go to a pub or restaurant by yourself, surely going to the cinema alone is fine? You’re just going to be sitting in the dark for two-plus hours, who cares if you’re with someone?

Apparently not, though, as evidenced this week when Twitter/X user Lotus Diaries asked:

Is it weird to go to the movies alone? — Lotus Diaries (@DiariesLotus) December 9, 2024

So if you need some reassurance that solo movie-going – or any other activity – is worthwhile, please take in these responses to the question.

1.

I personally don’t think it’s weird to do anything alone & I wish more people were comfortable with it. https://t.co/350rPUpLpf — ඞ (@lifeinchaos_) December 9, 2024

2.

going to the movies alone will unlock a higher plane of existence actually https://t.co/dZotIU5ugk — twink kj apa (@AustinJChilds) December 11, 2024

3.

I do most things alone and that’s how I get to meet new people and never miss out on the things that I enjoy ‍↔️ — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) December 10, 2024

4.

Same! I eat at restaurants alone, travel alone…being able to do things alone is top tier — GraceforFaith (@ebmfantasy) December 10, 2024

5.

i went alone for the first time ever to see wicked… i loved it https://t.co/pkZFbMNqb5 — kat (@KatarinaMW) December 10, 2024

6.

If it is, so be it. I’ve done it before, and I just bought my ticket for the Christmas Day opening of “A Complete Unknown”. I’m not letting my single status stop me from enjoying what life has to offer. https://t.co/H8RflMttFn — Fred Cilurso (@fcilurso) December 10, 2024

7.

whoever created this idea that going to the cinema solo is weird and something to look down on should actually be tortured for hours https://t.co/hjC5noN1p7 — tyler (@celluloidfag) December 12, 2024

8.

I do so much stuff alone and I love it, I wish more people saw solo activities in a more positive way https://t.co/yZieloEACs — Georgia (@stayindelaine) December 11, 2024

9.

It’s not weird to do anything by yourself. Go for dinner, go see a live show, have a drink, go to the cinema, go to exhibitions etc… society has lead us to believe that you need to always have a group around you. I LOVE my own company, and people need to embrace that more. https://t.co/UfpCx77M0I — Scout The Scoosh Robertson (@sxout_x) December 12, 2024

10.