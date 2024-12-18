Life movies

“Is it weird to go to the cinema alone?” – 21 empowering responses about doing things by yourself

Poke Reporter. Updated December 18th, 2024

The prospect of doing things alone – especially in social settings – terrifies a lot of people.

But whatever about not wanting to go to a pub or restaurant by yourself, surely going to the cinema alone is fine? You’re just going to be sitting in the dark for two-plus hours, who cares if you’re with someone?

Apparently not, though, as evidenced this week when Twitter/X user Lotus Diaries asked:

So if you need some reassurance that solo movie-going – or any other activity – is worthwhile, please take in these responses to the question.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2