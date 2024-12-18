US marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene got all fired up about drones and threatened to shoot them down – 15 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 18th, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. In fact, she makes the shed look sharp.

The current MAGA panic about drone sightings is exactly the sort of idiotic bandwagon Marge loves to jump on – despite it already being a major topic for the piss-takers of the internet.

MTG has already had quite a few things to add to the drone discourse – and none of it in any way coherent.

The government is in control of the drones and refuses to tell the American people what is going on. It really is that bad.

In the least surprising development of the saga, the gun-loving congresswoman has now declared that she will personally shoot down the drones.

I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place “FOR OUR SAFETY” from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit. Not doing it. No way. I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American.

It wouldn’t be her smartest move, for several reasons, including this –

Her choice of sentence structure and scant regard for punctuation left some wondering if drones were the only things in her line of fire.

The mockery was visible from space – or at least from a spy drone hovering over New Jersey,

With Christmas around the corner, we’d enjoy seeing this pan out.

