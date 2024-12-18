Marjorie Taylor Greene got all fired up about drones and threatened to shoot them down – 15 favourite responses

US marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. In fact, she makes the shed look sharp.

The current MAGA panic about drone sightings is exactly the sort of idiotic bandwagon Marge loves to jump on – despite it already being a major topic for the piss-takers of the internet.

Took a photo of this drone in New Jersey and no one is talking about it pic.twitter.com/hrQ00fFhxc — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 17, 2024

… hear me out.

What if the thing they THOUGHT was the Sun, was actually just a very big drone. https://t.co/CL076mFgKU — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 18, 2024

BREAKING : Multiple drones have been spotted above U.S. Capitol airspace pic.twitter.com/rPDNQUk8GQ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 15, 2024

MTG has already had quite a few things to add to the drone discourse – and none of it in any way coherent.

"They can track down a guy that just killed a CEO, but they can't identify what nightly drones are or where they're coming from. I think that is absolutely disgusting to lie to the American people." Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on mystery drones in New Jersey.… pic.twitter.com/fBoDJeN9kQ — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) December 12, 2024

via GIPHY

In the least surprising development of the saga, the gun-loving congresswoman has now declared that she will personally shoot down the drones.

It wouldn’t be her smartest move, for several reasons, including this –

I don't recommend that. Drones are classified as aircraft under FAA regulations, identified OR NOT identified. Shooting at a drone is considered the same as shooting at any other aircraft, which is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 32. It may also violate state and local laws. — Stoic Libertarian (@StoicLibertyMan) December 17, 2024

Her choice of sentence structure and scant regard for punctuation left some wondering if drones were the only things in her line of fire.

Is MTG threatening to shoot every “red blooded freedom loving American”? pic.twitter.com/kIx0Wkv4RC — armand~ (@AreMond2) December 17, 2024

The mockery was visible from space – or at least from a spy drone hovering over New Jersey,

1.

Marge is going to shoot down the drones. pic.twitter.com/l4kJ5yjsbS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2024

2.

Most of the drones turned out to be planes and overactive imaginations. Authorities have asked people to stop shooting and pointing laser before they kill people! Do not listen to the insane rants of MTG. She won't pay your bail. pic.twitter.com/CYX1kM8uaR — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) December 17, 2024

3.

imagine her listening to the orson welles war of the worlds broadcast https://t.co/q5cTblocJv — name (@_nathantms) December 17, 2024

4.

Always nice to see an elected official who aspires to be Randy Quaid’s character in Independence Day. https://t.co/QPOAHXFjMS — Tim Recuber (@timr100) December 17, 2024

5.

Why are you tweeting like my cousin who doesn’t think the holocaust is real https://t.co/cgdoWNGh6C — slutleta (@asilletta9) December 17, 2024

6.

I fully believe Marjorie Taylor Greene is considered an uneducated knuckle-dragging sasquatch even by other sasquatches. https://t.co/cQt8S20mWG — VanDammit™ (@ChaosAgent_42) December 16, 2024

7.

Every time I see a post by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, I have to double-check to make sure it’s not a parody account. A reminder that she serves on the Homeland Security Committee and the powerful House Oversight Committee. pic.twitter.com/QDvesasoc2 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 17, 2024

8.

I worked a 16 hour shift yesterday & part of that shift will pay her salary. I hate it here https://t.co/tVgiu1DfO9 — Beeeee88 (@NurseBeeeee88) December 17, 2024

9.

Excellent comedy material here with a bunch of red blooded Americans trying to shoot drones out of the sky…dead birds start falling on people's heads, fallen drones crack car windshields…neighbours start shooting at each other. Law enforcement sends drones to monitor. pic.twitter.com/wjaFhTuTGe — annanimiddy (@annanimiddy) December 17, 2024

10.

When villages send their idiot to Congress. https://t.co/j6JDrtAzkm — Greta (@GretaGrace20) December 17, 2024

11.

God wasted a perfectly good asshole when he put teeth in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/s1HILCsp2Q — _ (@SundaeDivine) December 17, 2024

12.

Marge was the student that ate the gum from under desks in school https://t.co/XF1dGi2nuw — Jack (@JackRyan2324) December 17, 2024

13.

The only thing she does…is shoot herself in the foot. Every darn time. — Sandy (@sandiechill) December 17, 2024

14.

What an utterly irrational response to a theoretical event that never happened. She is an unbelievable moron. — Treason Deserves Sentencing (TDS) (@StupidTrumps) December 17, 2024

15.

Oh well, it’ll make a change from shooting at beer cans from your yard couch! pic.twitter.com/frlHKvZCtn — DAILY FELLA (@DailyFellaNews) December 17, 2024

With Christmas around the corner, we’d enjoy seeing this pan out.

I bet I could convince her that elves are real https://t.co/9oMTdh82My — america's juiciest lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) December 17, 2024

