The 18 funniest things people are saying about the New Jersey drone sightings right now

US conspiracy theories

If you’d been wondering what the American right is currently droning on about, well, it’s drones.

Over the past month or so, a number of drones have been spotted around the New Jersey area, although many ‘sightings’ have turned out to be light aircraft, stars, or even pure imagination.

Republican politician Larry Hogan seriously embarrassed himself by calling a press conference to share his footage of what he thought was drones, but which turned out to be the constellation of Orion, plus the brightest star in the Northern Hemisphere, Sirius.

One congressman, Republican – obviously – wants to pass a bill allowing law enforcement to shoot drones, which could prove a little on the dangerous side for many reasons, such as the aforementioned ‘planes being mistaken for drones’ thing.

Congressman Chris Smith wants to give local cops the authority to shoot at planes if they think they might be drones that just look like planes. pic.twitter.com/ARWWLXTKgc — Mick West (@MickWest) December 14, 2024

Donald Trump hinted at stranger goings-on.

"Something strange is going on" — Trump suggests that the government is covering up that the "drones" over New Jersey are actually UFOs pic.twitter.com/1ii7Lu9QUe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024

Trump just put out this statement on the drone sightings and it’s riddled with spelling errors and mistakes. Is he… ok? pic.twitter.com/p9tO6Ep76R — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 13, 2024

The obsession has provided some great joke fodder for the internet, and we’ve gathered a few favourites.

1.

THE DRONES ARE EATING OUR CATS, THEY'RE EATING OUR DOGS — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 15, 2024

2.

The New Jersey sky is crazy tonight! pic.twitter.com/azUe94paaY — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) December 15, 2024

3.

Chinese drones are flying over Alabama to gather intelligence. They didn’t find anything. — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) December 15, 2024

4.

I found one of those drones they have been talking about. pic.twitter.com/iUVzhHMeBc — jamie (@gnuman1979) December 16, 2024

5.

"Tell your Lord that I have saw what appears to be a UFO or an impossibly-fast drone from a nation state actor flying over my home in New Jersey.” "The Anjin says he saw a Boeing 737 plane for United Airlines depart from Newark Airport.” pic.twitter.com/ZYiskTS1IN — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 16, 2024

6.

jesus christ. the day drones have cloaking technology pic.twitter.com/p8S0OckLzA — @ratlimit (@ratlimit) December 16, 2024

7.

Timelapse of drone invasion! (Normal planes landing at airport)pic.twitter.com/HF7EVgEgJS — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) December 15, 2024

8.

Atheists are deploying TRANSGENDER JEWISH DRONES across the USA to make people DEMOCRATS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KkKSzb4Mam — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) December 15, 2024

9.