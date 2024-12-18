Videos james o'brien lbc scammers

This epic tale of a guy who wasn’t taking being scammed lying down is a fabulously funny listen

John Plunkett. Updated December 18th, 2024

We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages of people giving scammers precisely what’s coming to them, but none quite so dramatic as this.

It’s the story of a man who sold his new iPhone on auction site only for the person who bought it to try to avoid paying a penny.

So he took matters into his own hands and we can’t wait for Tom Cruise to appear in its big screen adaptation (sound up!) as told to James O’Brien on LBC.

Phone-radio at its best!

