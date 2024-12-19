Celebrity 1970s morecambe and wise tv

‘One of the most repeated Morecambe and Wise one-liners ever’ just went viral and it’s a most wonderful time of year

Poke Staff. Updated December 19th, 2024

It’s been an awfully long time since Morecambe and Wise were the centrepiece of everyone’s TV Christmas viewing.

And yet if their Christmas specials are still the go-to festive TV memory for anyone of a certain age (yes, we’re looking at you).

We say this after this classic clip just went viral again and @JamesAHogg2 who shared it reckons it must be one of their most repeated one-liners ever.

See how early you can get it. Already?

Thanks for the memories.

To conclude …

