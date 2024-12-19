‘One of the most repeated Morecambe and Wise one-liners ever’ just went viral and it’s a most wonderful time of year

Celebrity 1970s morecambe and wise tv

It’s been an awfully long time since Morecambe and Wise were the centrepiece of everyone’s TV Christmas viewing.

And yet if their Christmas specials are still the go-to festive TV memory for anyone of a certain age (yes, we’re looking at you).

We say this after this classic clip just went viral again and @JamesAHogg2 who shared it reckons it must be one of their most repeated one-liners ever.

See how early you can get it. Already?

This has to be one of the most repeated Morecambe and Wise one liners ever. In fact, I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve used it, much to the, at first amusement and more recently embarrassment of my offspring pic.twitter.com/B6OWTuHFD5 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 18, 2024

Thanks for the memories.

I used it with a couple of Gen Z colleagues recently. I not only had to explain the joke, but also who Morecambe and Wise were — Ed Curl (@curl_ed) December 18, 2024

There’s a reason it’s one of the most repeated lines! — Tess of the Terfavilles (@theresa_palfrey) December 18, 2024

I think about this every time an ambulance goes past my home at night! — Greg Robson (@GregInBytes) December 18, 2024

A gag I use roughly twice a week — Tim Bromige (@Timbrom2) December 18, 2024

When an ice-cream van slowly goes past ringing it’s bell I sometimes remark “They’ll never get to the hospital going at that speed.” That REALLY puzzles sone people. — Malcolm Bacchus (@BaccmaConsult) December 19, 2024

To conclude …

every time lol https://t.co/cLJUw9jEui — Richard Wilmot (@dubbsie17) December 18, 2024

