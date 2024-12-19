Boris Johnson basically said Brexit was a disaster without saying Brexit was a disaster and it had people hollering into next year

Politics boris johnson brexit

The good news for everyone apart from anyone in New Zealand is that Boris Johnson has travelled to New Zealand. Don’t hurry back, obviously.

We mention it because Johnson, who is presumably earning a lot of cash and trying to shift a few extra copies of his book, reflected on the state of the UK right now.

And it’s the very definition of ‘say Brexit was a disaster without actually saying Brexit was disaster’.

Boris Johnson, “I came to New Zealand.. Lots of people are fleeing the UK at the moment.. It’s very sad” “Lots of wealth creators are going to Dubai, Milan.. Not since the 1970s have I known an emigration problem in the UK, where we have talented people because they didn’t want… pic.twitter.com/lbANNsjmtG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 18, 2024

Infuriating but mostly just sad. F-ing sad.

And here’s precisely what people made of it.

1.

What’s mind-blowing about this clip is that Boris Johnson essentially tells you here that Brexit was a horrible mistake without actually saying those words – but this is as close as we might ever come:

pic.twitter.com/bpT8eRVrFI — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) December 18, 2024

2.

Are you fcuking kidding @BorisJohnson the reason so many are leaving across the board is your rancid Brexit!! Even many 20yr olds have gone.. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, not to mention the middle aged we know who’ve gone to Europe to get away from this country! Shame on you! — MichelleF (@MichelleFattoru) December 18, 2024

3.

“Self-entitled fuckwit shits, vomits, spaffs and jizzes up every wall in a house, then can’t fathom why no one wants to buy it…” — Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) December 18, 2024

4.

Fat lying cunt cannae stop being a fat lying cunt. https://t.co/UPBsQ16Xv0 — Lord Monsieur Prepuce (@MPrepuce) December 18, 2024

5.

Weird… i remember Dyson and others leaving the UK immediately after getting the Brexit they longed for… — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 19, 2024

6.

Because of Brexit you lying bag of custard — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) December 18, 2024

7.

Johnson gleefully and unpatriotically celebrating how Brexit is driving talented people out of our country (so he remains in his vast mansion, obviously). https://t.co/oDK0wFI5jT — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) December 19, 2024

8.

Who made the problem unmanageable?

He did. — Chamelia (@Chamaerion) December 18, 2024

9.

What a disgusting creature — RIP (@ripxtwit.bsky.social) (@EM96929853) December 18, 2024

In short.