People have been sharing the single best episode of television they’ve ever seen – 17 examples that will get you clamouring for a rewatch
TV might not have our attention in a headlock like it once did – thanks social media for frying our attention spans – but it’s still capable of making an impression on audiences.
That’s if the replies to this status posted on Twitter by @TheCinesthetic is anything to go by, where they ask their followers to whittle down the history of broadcast television to the single best episode of the lot.
What is the single best episode of television you’ve ever seen?
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 15, 2024
Here are the top replies which were so good they could be condensed into a single frame of action…
1.
Ozymandias –
Breaking Bad: Season 5, Episode 14. pic.twitter.com/dmj1m4T8p9
— A Movie Aficionado ️️️ (@KSARAVANAN_98) December 15, 2024
2.
the office Season 4 Episode 13 dinner party pic.twitter.com/DY2OXMF15T
— godismyoath⁷ ❅❆❄︎ WHITE CHRISTMAS (@ohwellgood) December 15, 2024
3.
“What’s the best episode of television you’ve ever seen?” https://t.co/euXfErKajT pic.twitter.com/iXUMrsdspQ
— Javier J. Valencia (@pajaro_burlon) December 15, 2024
4.
https://t.co/UZvtqpnJ8u pic.twitter.com/yGahh4WhET
— no context west wing (@LemonLymancom) December 15, 2024
5.
https://t.co/VpqaSbKOk3 pic.twitter.com/ms8ST69NZ1
— mia (@deedayman) December 15, 2024
6.
The Sopranos: Pine Barrens
pic.twitter.com/goJ7kjNZ0i https://t.co/I2fn4xzHlm
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 15, 2024
7.
The Bear – Fishes pic.twitter.com/ez12y7cRz9
— Cinema Scene (@CinemaScene404) December 15, 2024
8.
not sure if it was the best but True Detective season 1 episode 5 is up there. pic.twitter.com/WpNYVF9ahE
— DGW (@DGW_Wilco) December 15, 2024