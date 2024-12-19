Entertainment Television

People have been sharing the single best episode of television they’ve ever seen – 17 examples that will get you clamouring for a rewatch

Dominic Carter. Updated December 19th, 2024

TV might not have our attention in a headlock like it once did – thanks social media for frying our attention spans – but it’s still capable of making an impression on audiences.

That’s if the replies to this status posted on Twitter by @TheCinesthetic is anything to go by, where they ask their followers to whittle down the history of broadcast television to the single best episode of the lot.

Here are the top replies which were so good they could be condensed into a single frame of action…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2