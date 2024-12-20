The Sun viewed from Antarctica

These Flat Earthers seeing the Sun ‘orbit the Earth’ from Antarctica will restore your faith that humanity is… not getting smarter

Bruno Cooke. Updated December 20th, 2024

Sometimes, you’ve just got to know when to call it quits.

But then, if you’ve already travelled a million miles down a dud road, is the cost of turning back even greater than the cost of carrying on?

Such questions as these spring to mind when watching Flat Earthers eat themselves on Twitter.

Exhibit A.

Justin Hart posts a time-lapse video shot in Antarctica, showing the Sun hovering over the horizon as the Earth rotates. Shot, apparently, by “comrades” – i.e. Flerfers – it is the pudding in which the proof is found.

Why?

Because if the Sun doesn’t drop below the horizon from point X, but it does drop below the horizon from point Y, then the Earth is… say it with me now… *not flat*.

But that doesn’t appear to register with evangelists of the belief system.

Exhibit B.

Marvin thinks he has a brilliant point.

His point?

That the Earth not being flat doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t be bagel-shaped. Enter: Bagel Earth Theory.

The problem?

Mathematically, not-X does not necessarily equal Y.

Exhibit C.

Thank you, Patrick, for taking Poking Duties upon yourself.

He’s more of a Hot Dog Earth guy, you see.

Uh-oh, Marvin’s back with another brain wave.

Is it time someone showed him the, you know, photos? Of the Earth? Or does that qualify as taking arguments like this too seriously?

You tell us. We just don’t know anymore.

Exhibit D.

Irreverence is king. (E)

The thing is, the jokes write themselves. Or rather, they’re not even jokes, which is what makes them funny. (F)

One more for luck. (G)

