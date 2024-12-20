Science flat earthers Twitter X

Sometimes, you’ve just got to know when to call it quits.

But then, if you’ve already travelled a million miles down a dud road, is the cost of turning back even greater than the cost of carrying on?

Such questions as these spring to mind when watching Flat Earthers eat themselves on Twitter.

Exhibit A.

Justin Hart posts a time-lapse video shot in Antarctica, showing the Sun hovering over the horizon as the Earth rotates. Shot, apparently, by “comrades” – i.e. Flerfers – it is the pudding in which the proof is found.

Why?

Because if the Sun doesn’t drop below the horizon from point X, but it does drop below the horizon from point Y, then the Earth is… say it with me now… *not flat*.

Flat Eartheres (flerfers?) are dying today because of fellow comrades who flew to Antarctica only to witness that the sun does indeed rotate all around the horizon as if Earth was (shocker) round! pic.twitter.com/Y9wTxqS2cq — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 17, 2024

But that doesn’t appear to register with evangelists of the belief system.

Exhibit B.

Marvin thinks he has a brilliant point.

His point?

That the Earth not being flat doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t be bagel-shaped. Enter: Bagel Earth Theory.

Claiming the Earth can’t be flat ignores the possibility that it could be bagel-shaped. Just because it’s flat, it doesn’t mean it can’t be round in a different dimension – like a bagel. Moreover, I have yet to see a convincing argument against Bagel Earth theory. It’s the… pic.twitter.com/ZX4QgtqBjI — Marvin (@Reza698008) December 18, 2024

The problem?

Mathematically, not-X does not necessarily equal Y.

Exhibit C.

Thank you, Patrick, for taking Poking Duties upon yourself.

He’s more of a Hot Dog Earth guy, you see.

I’m more of a hot dog earth guy myself. pic.twitter.com/SS8ilUxCvI — Patrick S. (@BigPUSMC) December 18, 2024

Uh-oh, Marvin’s back with another brain wave.

Is it time someone showed him the, you know, photos? Of the Earth? Or does that qualify as taking arguments like this too seriously?

You tell us. We just don’t know anymore.

Exhibit D.

We both agree that it’s not cylindrical, right? pic.twitter.com/gwfex8nml1 — Marvin (@Reza698008) December 18, 2024

Irreverence is king. (E)

Depends, is the tub earth filled with ice cream? — ⚔️Keyboard Warrior⚔️ (@JoeMommaMemer) December 18, 2024

The thing is, the jokes write themselves. Or rather, they’re not even jokes, which is what makes them funny. (F)

If he constantly are spinning at 660 mph, and we’ve just gotten used to it and don’t even feel it. Why do we feel other types of acceleration? We can move at 660mph and not even notice. But accelerate in a car, going the same direction as earth’s rotation, big difference — Ken stubbs (@KenKen69698) December 18, 2024

One more for luck. (G)

Looks like this proves flat Earth models to me. Am I missing something? — Melinda Smith (@Te_ddy) December 17, 2024

Fancy another? ‘What’s something that’s normal today that will be barbaric in 50 years?’ – 17 things people reckon time will not be kind to

Source: Twitter