Social Media Darts twitter

The look on this guy’s face after being caught on camera at the darts is comedy gold – 16 bullseye reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated December 20th, 2024

It’s a seven-second clip that launched a thousand memes.

A guy is caught on camera at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London and immediately looks as if his life is flashing before his eyes.

Twitter user Owen Bennett reckoned it’s because the guy had called in sick to work and had now been caught out.

The short clip has gone viral, with people really leaning into the caught-pulling-a-sickie angle.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2