Life cinema

This video of a woman cleaning a filthy cinema shows just how messy some moviegoers really are

Poke Reporter. Updated December 20th, 2024

As we’ve mentioned here before, some people don’t seem to observe any kind of cinema etiquette anymore.

To further prove the point: this video of a woman cleaning a cinema after a busy viewing of the movie Wicked that went viral on Twitter/X this week.

The amount of spilled popcorn and other stuff (including money and gift cards) on the floor shocked a lot of people, and also sparked memories and other experiences of former cinema and theatre employees who were in charge of cleaning up after people.

Source: Twitter/X/gunsnrosesgirl3