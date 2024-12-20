This video of a woman cleaning a filthy cinema shows just how messy some moviegoers really are

Life cinema

As we’ve mentioned here before, some people don’t seem to observe any kind of cinema etiquette anymore.

To further prove the point: this video of a woman cleaning a cinema after a busy viewing of the movie Wicked that went viral on Twitter/X this week.

The amount of spilled popcorn and other stuff (including money and gift cards) on the floor shocked a lot of people, and also sparked memories and other experiences of former cinema and theatre employees who were in charge of cleaning up after people.

1.

Okay, I’m going to be honest for a second. If you go to the cinema and leave any mess behind, you’re an awful human being. People who behave like that in public are genuinely disgusting. https://t.co/KRVihjVWVf pic.twitter.com/D1JurttPrx — Jamie Strudwick ️‍ (@JamieStrud) December 19, 2024

2.

I did this for my first job. That’s not even dirty lol we would have skipped over this and moved on to the next one it’s so clean. Ours had vomit, human shit, bats, full trash bags of popcorn, dumped out icees, gallon buckets of melted Neapolitan ice cream, broken beer bottles — ℍ ℙℝℝ ➐ (@L3FTH4NDz) December 18, 2024

3.

just another reminder if you buy food at a theater you are responsible for throwing away your food yourself when the movie ends and the janitors aren’t your fucking maids they’re there to keep the place clean not to pick up your garbage https://t.co/fObcHE5lTW — kingoftheheartless (@theheartlesski2) December 19, 2024

4.

Who causes that much mess sitting in a chair for a few hours max? A chair that’s not even in your own home? — Gorf (@TheGorf) December 18, 2024

5.

I worked at a theater in college. I’d say in the 3 years I worked there, I probably made close to $1000 in found cash from theater cleaning. — Jarrod Alberich, The Yard Sale Artist™️ (@yardsaleartist) December 19, 2024

6.

7.

How do people eat popcorn at the movies because I just went and I didn’t drop a single kernel? https://t.co/rMX07Mkgh1 — Paul Ramirez (@Paul_A_Ramirez) December 19, 2024

8.

I started working for @AMCTheatres the day I turned 16. As an usher, cleaning the theatre was my responsibility. I picked up trash, cleaned bathrooms, and mopped up vomit. But I got free movies, free popcorn, and made lifelong friends. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. https://t.co/5Y6MLgP18j — shut up, josh (@ChiefJosheola) December 18, 2024

9.

I used to work in a theater. I’m so glad we didn’t have recliners. That looks far more of a pain than the standard folding cushion chairs. At least those drop everything to floor when person gets up. — SinnerSavedByGrace (@RescuedFromSin) December 18, 2024

10.

when i was volunteering at a film festival last summer one of the volunteers found TOENAILS under someone’s seat while cleaning up https://t.co/2mu64FeGM1 — eli (@darkxshinez) December 19, 2024

11.

Honestly if you do this in the theater please never talk to me. https://t.co/qy6h7cYwTY — Kevin Sabellico (@KevinSabellico) December 19, 2024

12.

I worked at a movie theater when Frozen came out. Those kids tore that theater UP. I quit a few weeks later https://t.co/XkkrinjTmB — LoverGirlBre (@eauxni) December 19, 2024

13.

Some of you people were raised by animals and it shows when you go to the cinema https://t.co/WELgS78O03 — shahan0504.bsky.social ‍❄️ (@S_Hussain_1999) December 19, 2024

14.

i worked at the movie theater for a couple years, and i can guarantee this is from other employees like me in the earlier shifts sweeping all the leavings underneath the seats — g.west (@ONEgWEST) December 19, 2024

15.

I used to work at Regal Cinemas in high school and found the craziest things (dildo) and lots of money!!! — Jarred Kinloch (@jckcooper1) December 19, 2024

16.

I used to work in cineworld they used to get us to sweep the CARPET. Do you know how hard it is to sweep carpet??? She doesn’t know how lucky she is — Truthhustlah (@truthhustlah) December 19, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/gunsnrosesgirl3