‘What’s a subtle sign someone is genuinely a good person?’ – 23 understated ways to figure out if they’re a keeper or not

Life people reddit

Christmas is traditionally a time for joy and forgiveness, both of which can feel tricky to achieve given the chaotic bin fire of a world we currently live in. But you’ll be pleased to know that not everything and everyone is going to hell in a hard cart. Over on Reddit, user MammothRice asked:

‘What’s a subtle sign someone is genuinely a good person?’

And the answers will bring a bit of festive cheer to your heart.

1.

‘One of my favourite sayings is ‘Principles only mean something if you stand up for them when it’s inconvenient’. When people stand up for what’s right at a time when it isn’t convenient, that’s a good person.’

–grpenn

2.

‘They treat people that cannot do anything for them very well.’

–Lanky_Structure415

3.

‘They are the one in the group who stops and waits for you while you to tie your shoe or they hold the door as the rest of the group keeps moving.’

–BullMcCracken

4.

‘They do good things for others without expecting something in return.’

–zakzayjak

5.

‘And may I add that they do it without advertising their good deed, nothing on the internet, news paper, discussion with friends. They do it quietly and humbly.’

–8fungi

6.

‘Complimenting people behind their back.’

–Elddan

7.

‘They’re polite to people they have authority over.’

–Maria-Stryker

8.

‘They don’t need a list of rules nor exterior validation in order to make decisions for the sake of greater good. Good people don’t not commit armed burglary because its illegal – they don’t commit armed burglary because it’s a shitty human thing to do.’

–-Maris-

9.

‘Animals immediately feel comfortable around them.’

–Gay_andConfused

10.

‘It’s easy to be a good person when things are easy. A true good person will remain good when they are angry, or scared, etc. If your morals evaporate under stress, you don’t actually have morals.’

–AdTotal801

11.

‘That guy or girl that tries to integrate you in conversations in a pretty organic and not showing off way. Specially when you’re introvert.’

–actstunt