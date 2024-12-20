“What’s the most British word you know?” – 28 splendid suggestions innit mate

Round Ups the UK

Twitter/X user hey_mayaa sparked a viral conversation chain this week when she asked:

What’s the most British word you know? — maya (@hey_mayaa) December 17, 2024

Now, of course, “British” encompasses four different nations, so these responses are not comprehensive. But they do give a taste of what words lots of people immediately associate with Britain…

nightphysik = an Elizabethan term for rumpy pumpy

rumpy pumpy = a quaint euphemism for getting your end away

getting your end away = a vulgar term for a bit of slap and tickle

bit of slap and tickle = a coy term for some How’s-your -father.

how’s your father = a modern term for… — Vincent Murphy (@brainstormvince) December 17, 2024

Nonce — Department of Decline (@LeoMars75) December 17, 2024

Not exactly falls under the category of a “word”. But this…. pic.twitter.com/v5IWEqg3c8 — Fawzan (@eFawzan) December 18, 2024

Crumpet. But I don’t know what it means. https://t.co/gPJBYiymMy — Burning Mom ⚡️ (@MomOnFire) December 18, 2024

‘taking the piss’ – what does that even mean? where are you taking it to? — DVCGUY (@DVCGUY1) December 17, 2024

“Chuffed”, as in, “We were quite chuffed!” I used to work with a confused British guy who said that all the time. I still don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, the pained look his face wore by default providing no clue either way. — Billy Lincoln (@BillyLincoln10) December 18, 2024

Poppycock I can’t remember what it is but I remember my English grandmother telling me about it years ago — Chris John (@_Colts18_) December 17, 2024

Ticketyboo — Mark Hendy (@markhendy) December 17, 2024

