Round Ups the UK

“What’s the most British word you know?” – 28 splendid suggestions innit mate

Poke Reporter. Updated December 20th, 2024

Twitter/X user hey_mayaa sparked a viral conversation chain this week when she asked:

Now, of course, “British” encompasses four different nations, so these responses are not comprehensive. But they do give a taste of what words lots of people immediately associate with Britain…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2