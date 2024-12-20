“What’s the most British word you know?” – 28 splendid suggestions innit mate
Twitter/X user hey_mayaa sparked a viral conversation chain this week when she asked:
What’s the most British word you know?
Now, of course, “British” encompasses four different nations, so these responses are not comprehensive. But they do give a taste of what words lots of people immediately associate with Britain…
1.
innit?
2.
nightphysik = an Elizabethan term for rumpy pumpy
rumpy pumpy = a quaint euphemism for getting your end away
getting your end away = a vulgar term for a bit of slap and tickle
bit of slap and tickle = a coy term for some How’s-your -father.
how’s your father = a modern term for…
3.
Nonce
4.
Bellend
5.
Wanker.
Wanker.
(Thanks, @TedLasso)
6.
Not exactly falls under the category of a "word". But this….
7.
Crumpet. But I don't know what it means.
8.
‘taking the piss’ – what does that even mean? where are you taking it to?
9.
“Chuffed”, as in, “We were quite chuffed!” I used to work with a confused British guy who said that all the time. I still don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, the pained look his face wore by default providing no clue either way.
10.
Poppycock
I can’t remember what it is but I remember my English grandmother telling me about it years ago
11.
Ticketyboo
12.
Bollocks
