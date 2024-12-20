“What’s the most disappointing tourist attraction you’ve ever visited?” – 24 global duds from people’s travels

Life tourism travel

Not all tourist attractions can live up to the hype.

That’s certainly the message from this viral Twitter/X thread where a user asked for the most disappointing historical site or tourist attraction they’ve ever visited.

no fuck this i want to know the worst or most disappointing historical site/tourist attraction/etc you’ve ever visited https://t.co/wEdfyhYPcC — ᴍʀ ᴘᴜssʏ (@mrpxssy) December 16, 2024

And people sure did let rip. TripAdvisor could never.

1.

I saw “George Washington’s bath tub” in Berkeley Springs WV which is just a little hole in the ground lmao pic.twitter.com/pwxuE38bmP — ᴍʀ ᴘᴜssʏ (@mrpxssy) December 16, 2024

2.

The Eiffel tower… Old, rusty, and the surrounding area was filthy, full of scammers. Was cool from afar and at night but during the day, it’s easy to see why the French hated it so much initially — CitizenSpacely (@citizen_harp) December 16, 2024

3.

Does the Mona Lisa in the louvre count? I know it’s not the real one but even so it’s so tiny and the room is small and crowded and I know she’s thee diva but it just wasn’t worth it — tactical buttcheeks (@kyndaspooky) December 16, 2024

4.

Times Square its just a funky crossroad with massive ads on it — Mikko Luis Saavedra is just a mask I wear (@urxvt_urabe) December 16, 2024

5.

Venice. It was 104F, humid, and the canals were stinky, also I was hungover. — Canto BRoss (@CantoDota) December 17, 2024

6.

in Topsham, Maine there’s a small Dairy Queen with a plaque that simply reads “LBJ ate here.” https://t.co/NyOVxkvid6 pic.twitter.com/uxbuGWOhZO — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) December 17, 2024

7.

When going to Cape Cod, I always take friends twenty minutes out of the way so that they can see Plymouth Rock: a rock, in a cage, on the ocean, that isn’t even the original rock. Incredible place for field trips growing up, incredible in its dopiness. https://t.co/DGdJ9QwxUI pic.twitter.com/2bJ0tCvsRl — Elisabeth Donnelly (@heydonnelly) December 17, 2024

8.

My controversial yet brave opinion is that the Alamo is underwhelming. https://t.co/XREjYdgF7m pic.twitter.com/envDIXmOsl — Danielle Franz (@DanielleBFranz) December 16, 2024

9.

For me, old faithful. Went to Yellowstone, sat on a tree for 20 mins… a jet of steam comes out of the ground for a few seconds and then it’s over. Oooo ahhhh. Overrated https://t.co/lsZUYFa126 — Shane Patton (@ShanetheSomm) December 16, 2024

10.

The Tate Gallery. I’m obviously no art critic, but Christ, there’s some shit in there. Probably literarily if the right exhibition is on. https://t.co/cod3cWBO4s — Bill.I.Am (@sidneymufc) December 16, 2024

11.