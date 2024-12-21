This warning about not using company laptops for personal use should be required reading for all office workers

Life work

Lots of office workers around the country will have likely slammed their company laptops shut this weekend for the Christmas break, any lingering work issues squarely confined to the file labelled “That’s 2025’s Problem”.

But it sounds like some people shouldn’t be using their work-issued laptops as much during working periods.

This tweet from user @thejackforge has gone viral, with people sharing their own stories of what they’ve found on work laptops.

Please, I am begging you. Stop looking at weird sh*t on your company-issued laptops. — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

And while some of the stories are wild, others are ordinary things (like, erm, applying for other jobs) that you should still be wary of.

A while back a VP of security sent a message to googlers on G+ : “Hey everyone, I love our mission to help users, but we can’t accomplish it if I’m spending time firing people for downloading porn on company machines.” Google engineer replies:

“QQ – can we still stream porn?… — Jordan Thibodeau (@JWthib) December 12, 2024

When they work on their resume/CV during company time. It definitely happens — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

I was working on a court transcript and had to spell bestiality (the judge said it), but didn’t know how to spell it. So I called my supervisor and everyone in the office over so we could look it up together so if NCIS showed up I had witnesses. — Canons of Conduct (@Canonsofconduct) December 12, 2024

I feel like everyone should automatically assume this – but they really don’t — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

Counterpoint: having done discovery, please continue to do weird shit on your company-issued laptop so you can entertain otherwise bored lawyers after your company gets sued. https://t.co/d0Mvd2QT0p — Kevin Baum (@kevinbaum013) December 13, 2024

Nothing will be worse when a guy I worked with shared his screen and the OnlyFans link auto-filled in his browser lmao https://t.co/M29NK3NODL — Bensalem Witch Trials (@SnackMyFridgeUp) December 13, 2024

reading wikipedia pages of cancelled artists and esoteric spiritual doctrines and then looking up job offers https://t.co/kZMsUQtexm — ♻ biodegradable (@hzaqpilled) December 13, 2024

Also: stop looking at weird shit on company Wi-Fi https://t.co/cOaAKkB6k5 — Aaron – GrapPro.com (@AaronWrotkowski) December 12, 2024

Idk how to tell coworkers I can see when they try to access p*rn on company wifi https://t.co/OephgfPIMb — EMO PUNK CAT (@ASPIWATE) December 12, 2024

Been there and it’s always so strange. “How did you know this happened so quickly?” — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

Me with my company issued laptop ‘How to deal with absent boss’

‘Top 10 resume’

‘How to cope feeling burnt out’ https://t.co/yOMKM9XzHL — orca (@speedyrecoveryx) December 13, 2024

Lots of weird fetish stuff and forums. I think people are just too lazy to switch to their own rig — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

They can see those also. Make sure iCloud is turned off – trust me on this one. — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 13, 2024

It’s funny because you tell normal people this and they don’t believe it. But then once you get access to what is happening behind the scenes – you believe everything. People are weird — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 13, 2024

I used my computer to watch a movie on a website, left it all night. Started work, and porn ads kept popping up, but I couldn’t exit out quick enough. Had my whole office and IT laughing for a week because I’m innocent looking anywho they created a new rule, no personal use — fuh-yuh (@unhingedbuthole) December 13, 2024

Everything is and people still don’t believe it is. I have a crazy story I will tell in a future post — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) December 12, 2024

