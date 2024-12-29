An ‘anti-evil’ campaigner spotted geoengineering at work and was schooled into the next millennium

Weird World conspiracy theories weather

Only a few days left until the new year but still time for a late entry into our most eye-opening conspiracy theory of the year.

And this one will surely take some beating.

It’s someone called @JayneJ07 who opened her curtains to discover terrifying evidence of geoengineering at work.

Over on Twitter @JayneJ07 says it’s her mission in life, among other things, to ‘save and protect the children from the evil on this planet’. Including, presumably, stuff like this.

Anyone else got the foggy blanket of doom & gloom

Breathing ‍ this in will be the death ☠️ of us all …all part of the big plan

Geoengineering is here & now pic.twitter.com/3Yyi7Ncdcj — Jayne Jones (@JayneJ07) December 27, 2024

There was no shortage of people to reassure her, except – and this probably won’t come as any great surprise – they proved to be no reassurance whatsoever,

Fog is a weather thing , I am 80 and I used to walk to school in much thicker blankets of Fog than we have these days — George Simpson (@GeorgeSimp5421) December 27, 2024

Did you watch the Chemtrail pilots spray first as I did & so many here have…then the smog came ‍♀️…wakey wakey — Jayne Jones (@JayneJ07) December 27, 2024

It’s always been like that in the UK….especially in the West near the Atlantic. It’s called “British weather” and is one of the reasons I now call Australia home — poppy rick 5x Lefty Sarcastic Bastard. (@just_plain_Rick) December 27, 2024

Keeping getting those jabs — Jayne Jones (@JayneJ07) December 27, 2024

And @JayneJ07 wasn’t alone. Far from it!

Yes it's quite intense for 2 days now. Interesting that Christmas day was very wonderful, clear blue sky and warm.

Did they decide to give us a christmas present? Who's running this show? — JulietYelverton (@healingwatersuk) December 27, 2024

Real question that may be related. Has anyone else noticed an increase in muscle cramps? My family has been having them for months. We're in California. — Michael A (@knostalgic) December 27, 2024

I have seen it more than I care too. Not normal for the southeast where I live. I can count on 2 hands the clear blue skies I have seen in a year. — I'm still here (@NewsomeSherylon) December 27, 2024

We’re with this person, very much with this person.

Pubs were closed for a few weeks nearly 5 years ago so now we're onto this drivel https://t.co/EtW0RXh6bx — Luke (@LukeWhosTalking) December 27, 2024

But just in the interests of balance and all that.

Maybe you are the one that needs schooling …Geoengineering it’s real …it’s happening daily ‍♀️ — Jayne Jones (@JayneJ07) December 27, 2024

Yeah, right.

Imagine being confused by fucking FOG. https://t.co/YIP1iVnq8R — Leo Edworthy (@ells_worthy) December 29, 2024

And in the unlikely event you haven’t already read that community note in full.

‘Fog usually appears after rain, when there is a lot of water vapour in the air. It is not “geo engineering” it’s literally water vapour. ‘To make it simple: it’s winter. Winter is wet. Wet makes fog. Fog is wet.’

