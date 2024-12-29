Weird World conspiracy theories weather

An ‘anti-evil’ campaigner spotted geoengineering at work and was schooled into the next millennium

John Plunkett. Updated December 29th, 2024

Only a few days left until the new year but still time for a late entry into our most eye-opening conspiracy theory of the year.

And this one will surely take some beating.

It’s someone called @JayneJ07 who opened her curtains to discover terrifying evidence of geoengineering at work.

Over on Twitter @JayneJ07 says it’s her mission in life, among other things, to ‘save and protect the children from the evil on this planet’. Including, presumably, stuff like this.

There was no shortage of people to reassure her, except – and this probably won’t come as any great surprise – they proved to be no reassurance whatsoever,

And @JayneJ07 wasn’t alone. Far from it!

We’re with this person, very much with this person.

But just in the interests of balance and all that.

Yeah, right.

And in the unlikely event you haven’t already read that community note in full.

‘Fog usually appears after rain, when there is a lot of water vapour in the air. It is not “geo engineering” it’s literally water vapour.

‘To make it simple: it’s winter. Winter is wet. Wet makes fog. Fog is wet.’

Source @JayneJ07