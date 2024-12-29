Henry Bolton trolled Armando Iannucci for criticising Brexit and the Thick of It man’s A++ comeback said it all

Politics Armando iannucci brexit comebacks

To the world now of former UKIP leader Henry Bolton who’s had it up to here – up to here, we tell you! – with people complaining about Brexit.

Specifically, Bolton wasn’t happy with Armando Iannucci, the creator of everything from The Day Today to The Thick Of It and so much (Alan Partridge) besides, for suggesting, apparently, that Brexit was ‘shit’.

Nonsense, said Bolton, who said – eight years after the Brexit referendum vote – it wasn’t Brexit that was rubbish, it was the people. Basically, everyone.

Grumpy early morning rant: I’ve just seen a video of someone called Armando Iannucci saying Brexit is s**t. Nonsense. Brexit isn’t s**t, it’s the quality of our politicians that’s s**t. Whether it’s May, Johnson, Farage, none had a plan, none of them wanted to do the detail. We… pic.twitter.com/2tX8DY3URT — Henry Bolton OBE (@_HenryBolton) December 27, 2024

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

And in today's #Brexit, "Who knew that would happen?" Real Brexit hasn't been tried yet… https://t.co/3ObzAFboFd — Jonathan Mills (@Muinchille) December 28, 2024

These people are beyond help. https://t.co/NvTLFnIqjG — Michael Harris (@MichaelH_PhD) December 28, 2024

Could it be because Brexit is, in fact, shit? https://t.co/RJ33WXlXlg — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) December 27, 2024

"Brexit wasn't shit, it was the far right politicians (including Bolt On)who were incompotent" Henry really is "The Thick of it" https://t.co/85P6NBEz67 — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 27, 2024

… but surely no-one said it better than Iannucci himself.

Man castigates me for saying Brexit hasn’t worked then admits Brexit hasn’t worked, but says it’s because no-one has a clear plan, then gives his clear plan, which is ‘Identifying what the opportunities are, mapping them out and figuring out how we’re going to exploit them.” https://t.co/IX7XZqPb4T — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) December 27, 2024

Nailed it.

None of them can agree what Brexit was, what it was for or how it's benefitted us. All they can now agree on is how it "wasn't done properly" despite not being able to accurately describe or agree on what that means. They're incredibly angry about it though. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) December 28, 2024

That's the point. Brexit and MAGA are feelings, not policies. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) December 27, 2024

Only one question remained.

Is he under a motorway bridge? — Sian D (@siany65) December 28, 2024

Source @Aiannucci