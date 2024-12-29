Politics Armando iannucci brexit comebacks

Henry Bolton trolled Armando Iannucci for criticising Brexit and the Thick of It man’s A++ comeback said it all

John Plunkett. Updated December 29th, 2024

To the world now of former UKIP leader Henry Bolton who’s had it up to here – up to here, we tell you! – with people complaining about Brexit.

Specifically, Bolton wasn’t happy with Armando Iannucci, the creator of everything from The Day Today to The Thick Of It and so much (Alan Partridge) besides, for suggesting, apparently, that Brexit was ‘shit’.

Nonsense, said Bolton, who said – eight years after the Brexit referendum vote – it wasn’t Brexit that was rubbish, it was the people. Basically, everyone.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but surely no-one said it better than Iannucci himself.

Nailed it.

Only one question remained.

Source @Aiannucci