A Maga-in-chief posted a video of the life no-one will take from them and it’s a late contender for self-own of the year

We hadn’t come across Jack Posobiec before and we might have preferred it when we hadn’t. Variously described as ‘alt right’ and a ‘Trump favourite’, Posobiec himself describes himself as a ‘Veteran Navy intel officer, Catholic, and NYT Bestselling Author.’

And we mention him because of the video. he posted on Twitter of the MAGA 2025 lifestyle which he was very keen to point out that ‘no-one is taking from us’. Were you trying to take it from them? No, us neither.

Anyway, this is the ‘MAGA 2025’ vibe that Posobiec is so keen to protect.

This is MAGA 2025 And no one is taking it from us pic.twitter.com/8b1xIma2zA — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 27, 2024

If some of those clips looked familiar then you weren’t the only one. And it’s not only a late contender for self-own of the year, it might also be the hot favourite because, well, look.

1.

So close. This is movies https://t.co/poHZrnKBVr — PL (@Luc_pete) December 28, 2024

2.

“This is MAGA 2025” and it’s several clips of the Manson Family https://t.co/Qcw9J6YJLf — Zen Goblin ‍♂️ (@2Planetary2Con) December 28, 2024

3.

Liberal actors and music made by black people? Do tell. — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) December 28, 2024

4.

So it’s a fictional movie starring Hollywood liberals? — Spark After Dark (@SparkdaPhilly) December 28, 2024

5.

I love that to show “maga” you have to take clips from moves that literally have nothing to do with maga. That sounds about right. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) December 29, 2024

6.

That’s a video montage of Democrats dancing. — Michael (@MacroMicroNMike) December 28, 2024

7.

Nothing says MAGA like the *checks notes* … Sharon Tate murderers? pic.twitter.com/rvjaq3MUcq — Trent Leonard (@T_Len10) December 28, 2024

8.