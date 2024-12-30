Celebrity Andrew tate comebacks Paul sinha
Andrew Tate said it was gay to get a good night’s sleep and Paul Sinha’s A++ comeback went the extra mile
We’ve written no ends of posts featuring Andrew Tate over the last 12 months, as you possibly won’t need reminding, and we’ve also written a handful about the great Paul Sinha (for rather different reasons, obviously).
And we mention them because this particular comeback features both. It begins, predictably enough, with the self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, and his declaration this month that it was gay to get a good night’s sleep.
Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men.
The world is at war, people are dying and BTC breaks a new ATH everyday.
Money moving in every single direction, elections are over thrown in "democratic" nations….
And you have ZERO innate anxiety?
You close your eyes and…
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 16, 2024
And it prompted no end of replies …
I’ve long said that sleeping well and having sex with women is flagrantly homosexual behavior https://t.co/XKOMp6xpTy
— James Lippens (@ShamebyJames) December 19, 2024
When you're 8 and mom tells you to go to bed: https://t.co/meYyrEV5OZ
— Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) December 17, 2024
Fellas is sleeping gay? https://t.co/U6wTROxkYh
— Robert O'neill Inside Harry Sisson's Bussy (@DickDelaware5) December 17, 2024
He’s on his Somme, isn’t he, the poor lamb https://t.co/3KEaVvIS3d
— My lovely horse (@SueJ1973) December 17, 2024
… but no-one quite went the extra mile as Paul Sinha did.
I am what I am
Sleep when i can
I am a homo
My dreamtime is bliss
Dont care what I miss
Not bothered by FOMO
Proud owner of an electric heated blanket
Each night i made myself camomile tea and drank it
You wont hear a peep
When im asleep
Am what i am
Rested gay man. https://t.co/8QPSFk2rrz
— Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) December 18, 2024
Bravo.
