Andrew Tate said it was gay to get a good night’s sleep and Paul Sinha’s A++ comeback went the extra mile

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2024

We’ve written no ends of posts featuring Andrew Tate over the last 12 months, as you possibly won’t need reminding, and we’ve also written a handful about the great Paul Sinha (for rather different reasons, obviously).

And we mention them because this particular comeback features both. It begins, predictably enough, with the self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, and his declaration this month that it was gay to get a good night’s sleep.

And it prompted no end of replies …

… but no-one quite went the extra mile as Paul Sinha did.

Bravo.

Source @paulybengali