Andrew Tate said it was gay to get a good night’s sleep and Paul Sinha’s A++ comeback went the extra mile

We’ve written no ends of posts featuring Andrew Tate over the last 12 months, as you possibly won’t need reminding, and we’ve also written a handful about the great Paul Sinha (for rather different reasons, obviously).

And we mention them because this particular comeback features both. It begins, predictably enough, with the self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, and his declaration this month that it was gay to get a good night’s sleep.

Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men. The world is at war, people are dying and BTC breaks a new ATH everyday. Money moving in every single direction, elections are over thrown in "democratic" nations…. And you have ZERO innate anxiety? You close your eyes and… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 16, 2024

And it prompted no end of replies …

I’ve long said that sleeping well and having sex with women is flagrantly homosexual behavior https://t.co/XKOMp6xpTy — James Lippens (@ShamebyJames) December 19, 2024

When you're 8 and mom tells you to go to bed: https://t.co/meYyrEV5OZ — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) December 17, 2024

Fellas is sleeping gay? https://t.co/U6wTROxkYh — Robert O'neill Inside Harry Sisson's Bussy (@DickDelaware5) December 17, 2024

He’s on his Somme, isn’t he, the poor lamb https://t.co/3KEaVvIS3d — My lovely horse (@SueJ1973) December 17, 2024

… but no-one quite went the extra mile as Paul Sinha did.

I am what I am

Sleep when i can

I am a homo

My dreamtime is bliss

Dont care what I miss

Not bothered by FOMO

Proud owner of an electric heated blanket

Each night i made myself camomile tea and drank it

You wont hear a peep

When im asleep

Am what i am

Rested gay man. https://t.co/8QPSFk2rrz — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) December 18, 2024

Bravo.

Follow @paulybengali here!

