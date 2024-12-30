Kathy Burke’s hilarious response to Rita Ora’s Met Gala outfit was our favourite takedown of the year

Celebrity Kathy burke rita ora takedowns

We’ve written about no end of red carpet events over the past 12 months but one of them generated more memes than all the others combined (well, that’s what it felt like at the time).

And that one was the Met Gala, which is already the one to beat ahead of next year’s awards season which will be on us before we know it.

And no Met Gala guest was responsible for more of those memes than Rita Ora (and her husband, Taika Waititi) after she turned up dressed like this.

Rita Ora says she is wearing beads that “age back to the first and second century BC.” She then notes that this means those beads are “older, I think, than anyone on this planet,” which does seem likely. pic.twitter.com/97QUWyvA0N — Vulture (@vulture) May 6, 2024

Here they are together.

And while her outfit prompted lots of very funny comparisons and observations …

Me, turning on the Met Gala just as I finished filing a police report regarding my stolen sofa and curtains: oh my god https://t.co/01EwuU7DNr — John E Warren ♿️ (@FloppyAdult) May 6, 2024

older, I think, than anyone on this planet https://t.co/u3ZDErIXxH — sophia of hangover (@aethelfleds) May 6, 2024

is this a piece from her primark range https://t.co/slufoj5RdC — ruby (@rubycessford) May 6, 2024

Expecting my Nan to appear from Rita Ora’s naval to tell me my tea’s ready and to stop annoying the dog x pic.twitter.com/fTteApfuiF — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 7, 2024

7 billion people and not a single one from the first century BC? That feels hard to believe https://t.co/DtMNRkRx1t — Noah (@noahsolo) May 7, 2024

Two different layers of a car seat in 1979 https://t.co/iZY57YFvyz — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 7, 2024

Reminds me of when I slipped on the conditioner on holiday in Tenerife and brought the shower curtain down. pic.twitter.com/hO1P2COyQ0 — Grant (@Grant_Colgate) May 7, 2024

Surely no-one said it better than the great Kathy Burke.

Yep, gotta keep those flies from coming in your back door. pic.twitter.com/KHxdKDfDJ7 — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 7, 2024

Not just our favourite one of these of the month, but the whole year we reckon.

Oh Kathy Burke, you are awful! https://t.co/XrBDeV6MhV — Andy Turner (@audinarymusic) May 7, 2024

I can’t believe she’d go out without underwear. You can quite clearly see her ‘nan’s curtains’. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) May 8, 2024

It’s not just the humour in this comment, you then get hit by a form of nostalgia you never knew you had! — Adam Frith (@MrAdamFrith) May 7, 2024

I'm getting a massive proust-ian rush now, chip fat and Warbutons extra-thick sliced bread… — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) May 7, 2024

Early for a tweet of the day https://t.co/7BhpIsKxcs — Ｌｉｓａ Ａｌｌｓｏｐ (@girlracer68) May 7, 2024

Make that tweet of the year.

To conclude …

