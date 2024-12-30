The hilarious Philomena Cunk on The Last Supper will always be 33 seconds exceptionally well spent

Entertainment Charlie Brooker diane morgan Philomena cunk

The festive TV schedules have been packed with good stuff this year but there won’t be too many programmes better than this, the return of Diane Morgan’s Philomena Cunk and this time she’s tackling … life.

The creation of Morgan and Charlie Brooker, there’s no-one on TV quite like Cunk, and if you can’t wait then enjoy this 33 seconds of her on The Last Supper, which will always be 33 seconds exceptionally well spent.

It generated no end of love when it went viral on Reddit, and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘The whole show is AT LEAST this funny. Painfully underrated.’

nerdonthecouch2 ‘After the first world war, a new kind of man was on the rise: the woman.’

amateurviking ‘I’m gonna say this sincerely and without an ounce of hyperbole: Cunk on Earth is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in my entire life, and I’ve been able to see things since the mid 1970s, so that’s a lot of seeing.’

DrRotwang “Columbo believed that if he sailed of the edge of the world, he would come back from the other side, like Pac-Man”

TrentSteel11 ‘Of course, this all occurred centuries before the release of Belgian techno anthem Pump up the Jam.’

singe725 ‘This show made me flat out laugh alone for its entirety.’

fuckoriginalusername ‘This recurring joke in the series was absolutely brilliant.’

Faethien

And finally …

‘I can’t wait to use “perspective the fuck out of it” in a conversation. ‘

guancaste-king

Cunk on Life is on BBC2 at 9pm on Monday (and iPlayer after that). Lots more Cunk here!

Source BBC iPlayer Reddit