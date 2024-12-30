There are probably very many better ways to solve this runaway trolley problem, but not many worse ones

Social Media Funny fails

Some people say that no good deed goes unpunished, and this clip does nothing to contradict that.

As Reddit user nogea noticed, it really could be an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This needs to be an episode. Dude tried to help but has to pay damages now. Damn.

Perhaps it’s just a warning against trying to stop a runaway trolley with one hand while you film with the other one. Who knows?

When BornAKang tweeted it, the facepalms reverberated through all these responses.

1.

Sometimes it is better to let go things out of control😊 pic.twitter.com/hi26xmk1wC — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 13, 2022

2.

Batman trying to save Gotham City:pic.twitter.com/cotm3obaHr — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) December 13, 2022

3.

Omg I would die https://t.co/SxluOeFi2x — Tonz (@ToniHouston26) December 13, 2022

4.

The owner watching their TV hit the ground pic.twitter.com/5UHILYxWpp — SCIVMEXL (@sciameXL) December 12, 2022

5.

Not always a great idea to be a good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/GV6RCWoyrK — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) December 13, 2022

6.

No, this is why you should learn physics https://t.co/165gH8N860 — Tamás Görbe (@TamasGorbe) December 13, 2022

7.

When the TV returns itself because it knows you didn’t even buy it 😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/KBqtv0ssSA — Chaderneè B IV (@tweetinoutdablu) December 15, 2022

8.

9.

Damn. Sat there and videotaped it til you could no longer be the hero😔😭 https://t.co/e3MEkiaBgj — KueenK🌬 (@kiraalex) December 13, 2022

Solar_snack pointed out a much easier – and probably less expensive – solution.

“How hard was it just to honk the horn right quick?”

