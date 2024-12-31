A toxicologist’s attempt at myth busting stuck in this person’s throat and their A++ response was a masterclass in restraint

Science takedowns

It’s that time of year when a certain type of person likes to wang on about the fascinating (incredibly boring) detox programme they’re about to embark on.

They do like to go on about it even though there is minimal (to zero?) scientific evidence to suggest they do any good, a fact underlined by David Juurlink over on Twitter who seems to know what he’s talking about.

His bio lists ‘Internal Medicine, Clinical Pharmacology/Toxicology and drug safety research @Sunnybrook and @UofTMedicine. Inexplicably fortunate husband.’

Anyway, here is what he has to say on the topic.

For those contemplating a detox or cleanse in the new year, here’s a toxicologist’s explanation of how they work: They don’t — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) December 29, 2024

We mention it because of this particular response from someone who wasn’t having any of that, absolutely zero, zilch.

It depends on is your interpretation of “detox and cleanse”. I am doing a 3-day water fast, which was once thought of as a detox and cleanse. It gives the digestive system a break, allowing the body to focus on reducing inflammation, enhancing mental clarity, and repairing… — Rosika Stephenson (@gadjikano) December 29, 2024

And we mention that because of his response, a masterclass in restraint which went widly viral for reasons we hope will become apparent.

I see — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) December 30, 2024

This person surely said it best.

just one of these situations where “i see” is the gentlest reply you could give pic.twitter.com/J4hhmTAhDz — vibe instructor✌ (@Vanessa_ABee) December 30, 2024

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

I just know he typed a whole lecture, took a deep breath, and erased it all for that — Jeff Enge (@PuddleJumper358) December 30, 2024

2.

Late contender for tweet of the year — Gareth Davidson (@red_cordial) December 30, 2024

3.

I’m actually doing an 8 minute oxygen fast to allow my brain to reset its mitochondrial levels. — START ORGANIZING! START ORGANIZING! ️‍⚧️ (@red_baiting) December 30, 2024

4.

The kind of restraint I aspire to have in 2025 moving forward — Nance (@Nance_K_) December 30, 2024

5.

absolutely incredible self control — ◤◢◤◢◤ ₳₱ɆӾ ₮ⱧØ₮ ◢◤◢◤◢ (@King_Owl) December 30, 2024

6.

Real ‘bless your heart energy.’ — Pyre_the_First (@Pyre_the_first) December 30, 2024

7.

It’s right up there with “interesting” — Alison (@alialison54321) December 30, 2024

8.

Sometimes that’s all you can say. — Closer to the Heart (@SundayBleuSky) December 30, 2024

9.

it might be only two words but the weight of his disappointment is immeasurable — ℭ (@CelesteViolence) December 30, 2024

10.

This is so shady . I’m practicing this for the office next year. — Sister Toldja (@CherrellRene) December 30, 2024

Each to their own, obviously! Happy new year all.

